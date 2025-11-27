3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 27, 2025, 5:10 PM
168 1 minute read
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod English

Three British nationals linked to the illegal operation of an entertainment venue on Koh Samui, an island in Surat Thani province, with two Thai women acting as nominees.

Surat Thani Immigration officers yesterday, November 26, filed a complaint at Bo Phut Police Station against 60 year old British woman Maxine Lisa Schwander and two Thai women, Ladda and Jirichuda.

Schwander was accused of illegally operating a bar called Sin by Night near Chaweng Beach, using Thai nationals as nominees to conceal foreign ownership. The venue was known for hosting dance shows and allowing customers to book specific dancers for entertainment.

Her actions violate the Foreign Business Act, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine ranging from 100,000 to 1 million baht.

The case came to light following the arrest of two British men, 37 year old Ashton Kevin Saunders and 38 year old Daniel Farrer Thornton, who were hiding on Koh Samui after being wanted for a robbery in the UK.

British nationals in nominee bar in Koh Samui
Ashton Kevin Saunders and Daniel Farrer Thornton | Photo via Sondhi Talk

During questioning, the pair admitted they operated the Sin by Night bar to earn money while on the run. They said Saunders’s mother, Schwander, was listed as the official shareholder to avoid detection.

Investigators found that Schwander held 49% of the company shares, while the two Thai women held a combined 51%. However, the Thai nominees had no decision-making power in the business.

Related Articles

A review of financial records showed that funds from the company’s two bank accounts were regularly transferred to Schwander’s personal account between 2023 and 2025, totalling more than 17 million baht.

Thai woman arrested as nominee for British run bar on Koh Samui
One of the Thai nominees | Photo via KhaoSod English

Ladda and Jirichuda later confessed that Schwander asked to use their names as shareholders. They did not invest in the business and were only paid monthly salaries as workers at the bar.

Based on the confessions and financial evidence, immigration officers proceeded with legal action against Schwander and the two Thai nominees.

Nominee entertainment venue Chaweng Beach Samui
Photo via KhaoSod English

Latest Thailand News
5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered

24 seconds ago
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

34 minutes ago
2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

2 hours ago
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

2 hours ago
British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child? | Thaiger International Education

British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child?

3 hours ago
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

3 hours ago
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

4 hours ago
Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods

4 hours ago
Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

6 hours ago
Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

7 hours ago
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

7 hours ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

8 hours ago
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

1 day ago
Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

1 day ago
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

1 day ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

1 day ago
Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok

1 day ago
Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods | Thaiger Thailand News

TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods

1 day ago
17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

1 day ago
Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth

1 day ago
How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow &#038; More | Thaiger Automotive

How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow & More

1 day ago
Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion

1 day ago
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

1 day ago
Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Crime NewsKoh Samui NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 27, 2025, 5:10 PM
168 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.