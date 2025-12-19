Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband’s alleged mistress

Published: December 19, 2025, 4:20 PM
Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband’s alleged mistress | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ราศีธนู

A Thai woman, who fatally assaulted her husband’s alleged mistress while eight months pregnant, was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay 850,000 baht in compensation to the victim’s family.

The legal outcome was shared by well-known Thai lawyer Nitikorn Kaewto on his Facebook account on Tuesday, December 16. The ruling was issued around seven months after the death of the victim, 23 year old Potjanart.

The incident occurred in April at a love hotel in Min Buri district, Bangkok. The suspect, 28 year old Worrawan, followed her husband, 28 year old Bas, to the hotel, accompanied by her transgender friend.

Worrawan discovered Bas lying naked on a bed with Potjanart. So, she dragged Potjanart out of the hotel room, despite the victim being naked, and assaulted her repeatedly. The attack continued until Potjanart collapsed to the ground.

Thai woman murdered at love hotel over alleged affair
Potjanart | Photo via Facebook/ แฉแหลก ทุกเรื่อง

Potjanart reportedly began coughing up blood, prompting Worrawan to stop the assault. Hotel staff later sent the injured woman to a hospital, but Potjanart died from the severity of her injuries.

At the time of the incident, Worrawan was eight months pregnant. She was arrested shortly afterwards and told police that she did not intend to kill the victim, claiming her actions were driven by anger and emotional distress. She was later released on bail of 150,000 baht.

pregnant woman kills mistress at love hotel in Bangkok
Photo via DailyNews

Subsequent investigation by Min Buri Police Station revealed that Potjanart was not the man’s mistress, as initially believed. Police clarified that the victim worked as a party entertainer and had gone to the hotel as part of her job.

After around seven months of legal proceedings, the court ruled that Worrawan intentionally caused the victim’s death. However, the court took into consideration that her actions were driven by jealousy and emotional stress arising from what was deemed severe and unjust provocation.

As a result, the court imposed a reduced sentence. According to information released by lawyer, Worrawan was initially sentenced to eight years in prison. The sentence was reduced by half to four years due to her confession.

In addition to the prison sentence, Worrawan was ordered to pay 850,000 baht in compensation to the victim’s family, with interest calculated at five percent per year.

