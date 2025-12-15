Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani

A Brazilian footballer allegedly refused to pay his bill, assaulted a bar owner, and later drove away from the scene in Udon Thani early this morning, December 15.

The incident took place around 10.40am in Soi Samphanmit, in Udon Thani city. Police arrived at the scene and found a dark-skinned man, wearing only green shorts and sneakers, standing shirtless in front of the bar area. He was arguing with 29 year old bar owner Kanyanee Kaewnok and her staff, who claimed he had refused to pay his bill.

The man, later identified as 42 year old Osvaldo Dos Santos Neto, reportedly ordered beer and drinks for himself and the bar hostesses, totalling around 5,100 baht, but then attempted to leave without paying.

According to Kanyanee, Neto had arrived alone around 3am and ordered several beers, as well as drinks for staff, including herself. However, when it was time to pay, he claimed he could not access his bank app, and stayed at the venue until nearly 9am, at which point staff suggested he withdraw cash from a nearby ATM.

Suspecting he was trying to flee, staff followed him outside, where an altercation escalated.

An American tourist, 74 year old Douglas Robin Barker, attempted to intervene, but the Brazilian allegedly slapped him hard, knocking him to the ground.

Kanyanee reportedly tried to block Neto from escaping, and he allegedly pushed her in the face, knocking her to the ground, before running to his vehicle. Bar staff dragged him out of the car and attacked him. Kanyanee then grabbed Neto’s wallet from his car before he was able to get into the driver’s seat and speed away from the scene.

Police later confirmed that Neto had no passport or ID on him during the incident, but was later identified as Osvaldo Dos Santos Neto, a Brazilian national and professional footballer. Two male staff members were reportedly injured during the scuffle, suffering scratches and bruises to their faces, hands, and arms.

Dailynews reported that Osvaldo Dos Santos Neto is a professional striker who previously played for multiple Thai League clubs. He was recently signed by Udon United, a team competing in Thai League 3, and had officially debuted with the club just three days prior.

