Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site

The Russian Embassy in Thailand firmly denied accusations made by local police officers in Nakhon Ratchasima province, who claimed that Russian nationals were hired by Cambodia to spy on and potentially attack Thai military facilities.

The allegations first appeared on the official Facebook page of Phon Krung Police Station on Sunday, December 14. In the now-deleted post, police said they had received information suggesting that Russian spies were operating in Nakhon Ratchasima.

According to the post, these foreigners were allegedly hired by Cambodia to monitor Thai armed forces in the province.

Police further claimed that the suspected foreign operatives were targeting a key military site, the Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base. The post suggested that the group might attempt to attack the facility using drones, raising concerns among local residents and social media users.

However, the original post was unexpectedly deleted shortly after it was published. Following its removal, the police station shared another message urging Thai residents to report any suspicious foreign nationals staying at resorts, hotels, or guesthouses in the area. No further details or evidence were provided to support the original claims.

In response to the accusations, the Russian Embassy in Thailand released an official statement yesterday, December 15, strongly rejecting the allegations. The embassy described the claims as unfounded and potentially harmful.

In part of its statement, the embassy said the assertions appeared to be created to infringe upon the rights of Russian citizens visiting Thailand as tourists or for business purposes. It also warned that such claims could damage the long-standing friendly relationship between Russia and Thailand.

The embassy further cited the position of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border tensions. According to the statement, Russia has consistently supported peaceful dialogue and cooperation between both countries.

“Russia has a lasting track record of upholding its traditional friendship and promoting cooperation with Thailand and Cambodia. We want all disputes to be resolved by peaceful means only,” the statement quoted the ministry’s spokeswoman as saying during a briefing on December 11.

Meanwhile, another rumour related to the border situation emerged on the same day. The Facebook page STRONG Thailand Anti-corruption alleged that Cambodia had hired an American company to conduct information warfare against Thailand.

The page claimed to base its accusation on a document found on the website of the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

As of now, no official statements have been issued by Thai government agencies or military officials regarding either claim.