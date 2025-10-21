MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

Police launch investigation as tributes pour in from grieving fans

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
157 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of มูลนิธิอุดรสว่างเมธาธรรมสถาน Facebook

A young music video actress and her friend were killed when their motorbike crashed into a pole in Udon Thani, leaving one man seriously injured.

The fatal accident occurred at around 5.20am yesterday, October 20, in Soi Kamnan, Mueang Udon Thani district. Emergency responders from the Udon Sawang Methadharm Foundation were alerted to a motorcycle crash involving a collision with an electricity pole. Upon arrival, they found two women dead at the scene and a man suffering severe injuries.

A white Honda Click motorcycle was discovered overturned near the pole, heavily damaged. The injured man was immediately rushed to Udon Thani Hospital for treatment. A preliminary autopsy was conducted at the scene before the women’s bodies were also taken to the hospital. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The victims were later identified by friends and online tributes. One of the deceased, known as Noey, had recently starred in the music video for the song Me??. The MV’s male singer, who goes by the name Bak Tuan, expressed his heartbreak on social media.

“She was about to watch the MV with us in just a few days,” he wrote on Facebook. “I still can’t believe she’s gone.”

Condolences poured in from friends, fans, and family members, many of whom left touching messages on social media.

One post read, “Hold each other’s hands up there, little sisters. Who will take beautiful pictures for grandma now? Who will come to hug and kiss me? Let’s travel together again someday, Noey.”

Noey’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through her community, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss. Police have yet to confirm what caused the motorcycle to veer off course, but initial reports suggest the driver may have lost control at high speed, reported KhaoSod.

Investigation continues.

Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Puntid Tantivangphaisal35 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
157 1 minute read

