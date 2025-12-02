Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 2, 2025, 3:04 PM
228 1 minute read
Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans | Thaiger
Firemen in the office on the ground floor of the Sukhumvit Soi 8 building in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district | Photo via Fire & Rescue Thailand

A fire broke out at a six-storey commercial building in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district around 11.25am yesterday, December 1, injuring two American tourists.

The blaze started in an office on the ground floor of the building, located at 39 Sukhumvit Soi 8. The property includes rental offices, residential units and a restaurant.

Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the flames from spreading to the upper floors where residents were living at the time.

Bangkok Post reported that an electrical short circuit in a wall-mounted switching panel triggered the fire. The flames destroyed some furniture and damaged around 25 square metres of the office space. The fire also scorched wall panels and ceiling tiles.

Scorched furniture and fire-damaged walls inside the Sukhumvit Soi 8 building.
Burnt furniture and scorched wall panels inside the office on Sukhumvit Soi 8, where the blaze damaged around 25 square metres of space | Photo via FM91

The fire injured two American men, according to reports.

A 63 year old American man suffered a sprained left ankle but declined hospital treatment after receiving first aid at the scene. The other victim, a 26 year old man, injured his right foot. Rescue workers took him to Vimut Theptarin Hospital for further treatment.

Emergency crews safely evacuated all residents and reported no further injuries.

Related Articles

In similar news, a fire engulfed a four-storey building in Samut Sakhon on November 30. Firefighters rushed to the scene, and five victims managed to escape, with three injured and taken to the hospital. But the other three victims, a mother and her two young children, were later discovered in a second-floor bedroom.

In another similar incident, a fire broke out at a commercial building on Chakkraphet Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on November 21. The blaze began on the fourth floor and rapidly spread to lower levels. Firefighters from Phu Khao Thong Station rescued four people trapped inside the building.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026

3 minutes ago
7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods | Thaiger Thailand News

7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods

26 minutes ago
Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans

48 minutes ago
Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business

1 hour ago
Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs | Thaiger Thailand News

Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs

2 hours ago
Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook | Thaiger Property

Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality

2 hours ago
Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid | Thaiger News

Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid

2 hours ago
Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani

3 hours ago
Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years

4 hours ago
Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute

5 hours ago
Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather

5 hours ago
Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts

5 hours ago
Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods

6 hours ago
Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop

22 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue

23 hours ago
Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai squatter accuses homeowner of stealing her identity to purchase his house

23 hours ago
17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father&#8217;s friend in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old girl flees attempted rape by father’s friend in Rayong

1 day ago
Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike | Thaiger Environment News

Air quality reaches unsafe status as PM2.5 levels spike

1 day ago
16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate&#8217;s face | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

1 day ago
Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

1 day ago
Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

1 day ago
Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with &#8216;A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with ‘A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams’

1 day ago
6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid floods | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid floods

1 day ago
Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 2, 2025, 3:04 PM
228 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.