Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans

A fire broke out at a six-storey commercial building in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district around 11.25am yesterday, December 1, injuring two American tourists.

The blaze started in an office on the ground floor of the building, located at 39 Sukhumvit Soi 8. The property includes rental offices, residential units and a restaurant.

Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the flames from spreading to the upper floors where residents were living at the time.

Bangkok Post reported that an electrical short circuit in a wall-mounted switching panel triggered the fire. The flames destroyed some furniture and damaged around 25 square metres of the office space. The fire also scorched wall panels and ceiling tiles.

The fire injured two American men, according to reports.

A 63 year old American man suffered a sprained left ankle but declined hospital treatment after receiving first aid at the scene. The other victim, a 26 year old man, injured his right foot. Rescue workers took him to Vimut Theptarin Hospital for further treatment.

Emergency crews safely evacuated all residents and reported no further injuries.

In similar news, a fire engulfed a four-storey building in Samut Sakhon on November 30. Firefighters rushed to the scene, and five victims managed to escape, with three injured and taken to the hospital. But the other three victims, a mother and her two young children, were later discovered in a second-floor bedroom.

In another similar incident, a fire broke out at a commercial building on Chakkraphet Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on November 21. The blaze began on the fourth floor and rapidly spread to lower levels. Firefighters from Phu Khao Thong Station rescued four people trapped inside the building.