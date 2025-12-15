Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

A brawl between foreign visitors in Pattaya, on December 13, took a turn for the worse, ending with several injuries, including a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire.

The altercation occurred at around 9pm along South Pattaya Road, near the TukCom Pattaya building. Pattaya City Police received reports of a brawl involving foreigners and quickly dispatched officers to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found two groups of men, reported to be of European and Arab nationalities, fighting each other. Onlookers attempted to intervene before officers were able to separate the groups. Both sides sustained injuries during the altercation.

The Pattaya News reported that a witness said the confrontation started after the two groups sideswiped each other while riding motorcycles, which caused a verbal confrontation that soon turned physical. The witness added that locals shouted for help as the situation spiralled out of control.

Amid the chaos, a pregnant foreign woman, reportedly uninvolved in the dispute, was injured while trying to break up the fight. Rescue workers administered first aid before transporting her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Police detained all involved individuals and took them to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. Officers said the groups, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, continued to blame each other for the fight.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and videos taken by bystanders to determine the sequence of events and who may be held legally responsible. Charges are expected to be filed once the investigation is complete.

In another Pattaya brawl, a fight broke out during a lively concert, leaving one man injured and raising questions over safety, noise, and event management in the area. The incident unfolded on Soi Khao Talo where a festive local morlam (Isaan music) event was taking place. During the concert, a group of young men launched a vicious attack on a lone individual, with the shocking assault caught on video.