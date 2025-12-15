Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 15, 2025, 1:21 PM
52 1 minute read
Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A brawl between foreign visitors in Pattaya, on December 13, took a turn for the worse, ending with several injuries, including a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire.

The altercation occurred at around 9pm along South Pattaya Road, near the TukCom Pattaya building. Pattaya City Police received reports of a brawl involving foreigners and quickly dispatched officers to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found two groups of men, reported to be of European and Arab nationalities, fighting each other. Onlookers attempted to intervene before officers were able to separate the groups. Both sides sustained injuries during the altercation.

The Pattaya News reported that a witness said the confrontation started after the two groups sideswiped each other while riding motorcycles, which caused a verbal confrontation that soon turned physical. The witness added that locals shouted for help as the situation spiralled out of control.

Amid the chaos, a pregnant foreign woman, reportedly uninvolved in the dispute, was injured while trying to break up the fight. Rescue workers administered first aid before transporting her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Police detained all involved individuals and took them to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. Officers said the groups, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, continued to blame each other for the fight.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and videos taken by bystanders to determine the sequence of events and who may be held legally responsible. Charges are expected to be filed once the investigation is complete.

Related Articles

In another Pattaya brawl, a fight broke out during a lively concert, leaving one man injured and raising questions over safety, noise, and event management in the area. The incident unfolded on Soi Khao Talo where a festive local morlam (Isaan music) event was taking place. During the concert, a group of young men launched a vicious attack on a lone individual, with the shocking assault caught on video.

Latest Thailand News
UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga | Thaiger Road deaths

UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga

12 seconds ago
Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

1 minute ago
Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian

2 hours ago
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

3 hours ago
Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall | Thaiger Phuket News

Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

3 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain

21 hours ago
Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin&#8217;s nephew | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin’s nephew

22 hours ago
Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border

22 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van

22 hours ago
Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event

23 hours ago
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

24 hours ago
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

1 day ago
Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

1 day ago
Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely

1 day ago
Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

1 day ago
Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals

2 days ago
Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife

2 days ago
Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup

2 days ago
Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer

2 days ago
Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time

2 days ago
Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian BM-21 rocket injures two, destroys homes in Srisaket

2 days ago
EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026 | Thaiger News

EU to impose import fees on low-value imports from July 2026

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 15, 2025, 1:21 PM
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.