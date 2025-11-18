Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple

A respected foreign monk was hospitalised after suffering a fall at his temple, prompting surgery and a request for followers to delay visits while he recovers.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 16, when the elderly monk reportedly slipped and fell inside his kuti (monk’s hut) at Wat Kaset Silakhun, also known as Wat Pa Ban Tad, in Udon Thani province.

The temple later confirmed on its official Facebook page that he was safe.

“Luang Pu Cherry fell and is now safe. During this time, we ask that relatives and followers refrain from visiting Luang Pu due to his illness.”

Doctors at Udon Thani Hospital diagnosed the monk with a closed fracture of the right femur and abrasions to his right shoulder. Surgery was promptly scheduled and carried out the next day, with a metal rod inserted to stabilise the fracture.

According to a statement issued by the temple and endorsed by the hospital’s medical team, “the surgical results were satisfactory to the medical team. Post-operative care was provided in the General Surgery Intensive Care Unit 2, with close supervision from the medical team, monks, and lay attendants.”

The monk, whose full title is Luang Pu Cherry Abhijeto, remains conscious and is currently under observation. Medical staff plan to move him to a recovery room for one to two days before transferring him to the Luang Ta Phra Maha Bua building for further monitoring. If all goes well, he is expected to return to Wat Pa Ban Tad for continued rest.

In the meantime, the temple has urged devotees to remain calm and follow official updates from Udon Thani Hospital and the Wat Pa Ban Tad Facebook page.

“We ask that disciples strictly comply with the medical team’s guidelines and refrain from visiting until further notice. We would like to thank all followers for their cooperation and respect.”

Amarin TV reported that the temple also encouraged followers to continue their worship from afar and to await news of Luang Pu’s full recovery before planning any visits.

“May Luang Pu Cherry Abhijeto maintain his strong body and recover from his illness quickly.”

