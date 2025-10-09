Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo

Emergency services were called after a woman locked herself in a men’s toilet at a local office in Udon Thani, refusing to come out for several hours.

The incident unfolded yesterday, October 8, at the Ban Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation office, where staff noticed a woman had entered the men’s toilet around 2pm and failed to re-emerge well into the evening. The facility, located next to the office building, was locked from the inside, and staff could hear movement and noises coming from within.

Worried about the possibility of a medical emergency, dangerous behaviour, or inappropriate activity, officials contacted police and rescue teams. Media also arrived on the scene as attempts were made to speak with the woman through the locked door.

Eventually, the woman stepped out, appearing confused and disoriented. She was described as being between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a black shirt, a knee-length skirt, yellow sandals, and with her hair wrapped in clothing. Her speech was incoherent, and she referred to herself only as “Jo I Ji Jo I Ji”, claiming to be from Ban Na Kwang, around 10 kilometres away.

Emergency worker Sangkran Nurarat, who drives the local rescue vehicle, said the woman had been spotted around the office earlier in the day. She reportedly entered the restroom at 2pm and refused to come out, ignoring repeated requests from staff.

“I turned on the restroom light and informed the clerk, who then called the police for help.”

When questioned by officers from Na Kha Police Station, the woman claimed she had remained in the toilet because she was unable to urinate. She said she did not possess an identification card.

A search of her belongings uncovered a small number of personal items, including a water bottle, a fruit knife, a pair of socks, a lighter, and a set of keys. She was escorted to a community pavilion in Na Kwang subdistrict, where she could rest and receive further attention, reported KhaoSod.

Before leaving, the woman gave a cheerful wave and smiled, unintentionally amusing those who had gathered to witness the commotion.

Police reminded the public to report individuals showing signs of mental distress or unusual behaviour to ensure safety and swift assistance when needed.