Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo

Woman emerges after hours-long standoff in restroom

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
54 1 minute read
Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Emergency services were called after a woman locked herself in a men’s toilet at a local office in Udon Thani, refusing to come out for several hours.

The incident unfolded yesterday, October 8, at the Ban Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation office, where staff noticed a woman had entered the men’s toilet around 2pm and failed to re-emerge well into the evening. The facility, located next to the office building, was locked from the inside, and staff could hear movement and noises coming from within.

Worried about the possibility of a medical emergency, dangerous behaviour, or inappropriate activity, officials contacted police and rescue teams. Media also arrived on the scene as attempts were made to speak with the woman through the locked door.

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | News by Thaiger

Eventually, the woman stepped out, appearing confused and disoriented. She was described as being between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a black shirt, a knee-length skirt, yellow sandals, and with her hair wrapped in clothing. Her speech was incoherent, and she referred to herself only as “Jo I Ji Jo I Ji”, claiming to be from Ban Na Kwang, around 10 kilometres away.

Emergency worker Sangkran Nurarat, who drives the local rescue vehicle, said the woman had been spotted around the office earlier in the day. She reportedly entered the restroom at 2pm and refused to come out, ignoring repeated requests from staff.

“I turned on the restroom light and informed the clerk, who then called the police for help.”

Related Articles

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | News by Thaiger

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | News by Thaiger

When questioned by officers from Na Kha Police Station, the woman claimed she had remained in the toilet because she was unable to urinate. She said she did not possess an identification card.

A search of her belongings uncovered a small number of personal items, including a water bottle, a fruit knife, a pair of socks, a lighter, and a set of keys. She was escorted to a community pavilion in Na Kwang subdistrict, where she could rest and receive further attention, reported KhaoSod.

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | News by Thaiger

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | News by Thaiger

Before leaving, the woman gave a cheerful wave and smiled, unintentionally amusing those who had gathered to witness the commotion.

Police reminded the public to report individuals showing signs of mental distress or unusual behaviour to ensure safety and swift assistance when needed.

Latest Thailand News
Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | Thaiger Thailand News

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo

2 minutes ago
Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform

24 minutes ago
18 sports commentators arrested for illegal football streaming and gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

18 sports commentators arrested for illegal football streaming and gambling promotion

45 minutes ago
Claw machine crackdown hits Bang Yai arcade operators | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Claw machine crackdown hits Bang Yai arcade operators

48 minutes ago
PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin cools Trump’s peace bid in Thai-Cambodian spat

1 hour ago
RTN plane blunder shuts Phuket runway, delays 70 flights | Thaiger Phuket News

RTN plane blunder shuts Phuket runway, delays 70 flights

1 hour ago
Thai woman rescued after being held captive by Chinese nationals in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman rescued after being held captive by Chinese nationals in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus

2 hours ago
Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play | Thaiger Thailand News

Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play

2 hours ago
Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued

2 hours ago
TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand

2 hours ago
2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

18 hours ago
Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

18 hours ago
Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

19 hours ago
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

20 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

20 hours ago
Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa

20 hours ago
Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

21 hours ago
Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction | Thaiger Phuket News

Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction

21 hours ago
Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

22 hours ago
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

22 hours ago
Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

23 hours ago
Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

1 day ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.