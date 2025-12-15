Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok

A Thai monk in Phitsanulok province sparked criticism online after he was seen travelling along a main road while wearing rollerblade boots, with many netizens questioning whether his actions were appropriate for a monk.

The incident came to public attention after a Thai man, Panomkorn U-koum, shared a video of the monk on his Facebook and Instagram accounts yesterday, December 14. In the caption, Panomkorn wrote, “Skating in a monk robe,” followed by the hashtag “#FakeMonkOnCosplayRobe.”

In the video, the monk was seen wearing a monk’s robe while skating slowly along the left shoulder of the road. He was carrying a black backpack and using a cane to help maintain his balance. The monk also appeared to be checking directions on his mobile phone as he travelled.

Panomkorn said he found the monk’s behaviour inappropriate and suspected that he might be a fake monk who had put on a robe to deceive the public into offering food or donations.

Many netizens agreed with Panomkorn’s view, while others found the video amusing. Several sarcastic comments appeared under the post including:

“I initially thought he was wearing high heels.”

“Who gave the monk these toys?”

“Speeding monk!”

Other users raised concerns about safety and religious conduct. One comment read that monks should not drive vehicles or skate, adding that the behaviour was inappropriate and could also violate traffic laws.

However, a Thai woman later commented on the post to defend the monk. She claimed that the monk suffers from several congenital diseases and has no car or anyone to take him to hospital.

According to her, the monk used rollerblade boots to travel more conveniently, as walking long distances would take too much time. She added that although the activity could be dangerous, the monk had no other choice. Her claim has not been officially confirmed, and the monk’s identity has not been verified.

Despite the explanation, some netizens continued to disagree. They suggested the monk should consider safer alternatives, such as an electric bicycle or motorcycle, while others said walking would be safer than balancing on rollerblades along a busy road.

There have been multiple previous reports of monks violating rules related to transport. In January, a monk denied involvement in a fatal hit-and-run case in Ayutthaya, despite CCTV footage showing him driving the car that caused the incident.

In another case in November, a monk crashed his sedan into a bridge in Nakhon Pathom and was injured. The cause of that accident was not disclosed.