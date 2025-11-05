Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

Officer blamed medication for disorientation during the incident

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: November 5, 2025, 2:54 PM
52 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A police officer in Udon Thani, northeastern Thailand, faces charges after allegedly sideswiping a teacher’s car and fleeing the scene, prompting a chase and investigation.

The drama unfolded yesterday, November 4, when kindergarten teacher Prapaporn, nicknamed Joom, was driving her white Honda City in Nong Han district. At a local intersection, her vehicle was reportedly struck by a pickup truck. Instead of stopping, the pickup driver sped off, leading to a brief chase that ended near a nearby market.

To her shock, the driver was identified as 54 year old Police Lieutenant Manut Amnacharoen, reportedly in full uniform and carrying a holstered gun. Joom and her partner managed to confront him, but Manut, appearing disoriented, left without further explanation. The incident was caught on Joom’s dashboard camera and quickly circulated online.

At 2pm the same day, Nong Han police confirmed Manut’s identity. He serves at the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station but lives in the Nong Han area. He has since been charged with “reckless driving causing damage to another’s property” and hit-and-run. Officers imposed a 400 baht fine and ordered Manut to cover the repair costs, which amounted to 25,000 baht as estimated by the insurance company.

Manut later apologised to Joom and her partner, expressing regret for the incident. He insisted he was not under the influence but had taken gout medication that caused him to feel faint while driving home. He also clarified that his pickup truck’s mismatched licence plate was due to it being a police service vehicle.

“I had no intention of fleeing.”

Manut that confusion over his police station may have contributed to misunderstandings. Though he introduced himself as a Nong Han officer, he is officially stationed in Mueang Udon Thani.

Police Colonel Phattanawong Chanphon, superintendent of Mueang Udon Thani police, has launched a committee to review the incident and determine if disciplinary action is warranted, reported KhaoSod.

Joom said she was satisfied with the outcome, particularly since the officer agreed to cover the damage without demanding any compensation for emotional distress. She said that the situation could have been resolved much sooner if the officer had stayed at the scene.

