Police find lion-dancing kids sleeping in Udon Thani temple

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 14, 2025, 2:12 PM
227 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Three young boys were found sleeping at a temple in Udon Thani province, Northeast Thailand, after leaving home to practise lion dancing, prompting police to urge better child supervision.

Yesterday, November 13, a temple officer at Wat Photiwararam alerted the police after discovering the children, aged 10 to 12, sleeping in the crematorium area. Police Lieutenant Pongpol Phiwphong from Udon Thani City Police Station led a response team to check on the boys and return them safely to their guardians.

The boys, identified as 12 year old Title, 11 year old Phi, and 10 year old Toey, explained they had left home to practise lion dancing at a local shrine. After collecting and selling recyclables for 25 baht, they used the money to buy sticky rice and grilled chicken before resting at the temple.

Phi was found to live nearby with his grandfather in the Wat Photiwararam community. Title and Toey, who are brothers, live with their grandmother in an abandoned police railway housing block within Udon Thani municipality. Their parents had passed away, leaving the elderly woman to care for them.

Police returned the children to their homes and reminded the guardians of the importance of closely supervising young children, particularly when they are unsupervised at night.

“These boys weren’t running away. They just wanted to dance, earn a little money, and enjoy themselves. But at this age, they’re vulnerable to danger. We’re asking guardians to be more attentive.”

Dang, the temple’s caretaker, said he discovered the boys shivering while preparing the pavilion for a funeral service.

“This area is sometimes used as shelter by the homeless. I was worried about their safety, especially since they’re so young and not in school.”

Officers verified each child’s residence and safely returned them home. The guardians, while grateful, acknowledged the lapse in supervision and apologised. Pol. Lt. Pongpol ended the incident on a warm note by giving each child 20 baht to lift their spirits before resuming his patrol, reported KhaoSod.

Police have not pursued further action, but community members are being urged to remain vigilant and report any situations involving unsupervised or at-risk children.

