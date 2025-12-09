Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute

A 73 year old man in Udon Thani confessed to killing his younger brother after claiming he had suffered abuse for over a decade.

On December 8, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chuansanti Chantakut, investigation officer at Nong Wua So Police Station, received a report of a fatal assault at a field hut behind Ban Nong Saeng village in Moo 9, Nong Or subdistrict.

He went to the scene with Pol. Col. Arthit Janta, the station supervisor, along with deputy investigators, medical staff from Nong Wua So Hospital, highway rescue volunteers, and a police forensics team.

At the scene, officers found a raised wooden field hut around 50 centimetres off the ground. On the wooden platform lay the body of a 57 year old man, identified as Rungsuriya, who had slumped forward with severe head injuries.

Forensics reported that his skull had been smashed, and the back of his neck had bruises. Investigators found a one-metre-long green bamboo stick with traces of blood nearby.

Standing at the scene, waiting to surrender, was the victim’s older brother, 73 year old Somphan. He said the deceased, who was intoxicated, had come to the field hut asking to take a plank of wood known as a “Mai Pan Peek.” The day before, he had come and taken a pipe, which Somphan said he had allowed.

However, this time he refused because he had cut the plank for his own use. The younger brother then shouted that it was his inheritance before charging at him. In response, Somphan grabbed a stick and struck him several times.

Somphan told police that his younger brother had tormented him for over ten years. He said he had endured constant bullying and pressure, despite being the eldest sibling.

He explained further that his brother denied they shared the same mother, insisting they only had the same father. Somphan added that he felt no sadness after his brother’s death and instead felt relieved.

The victim’s wife, 52 year old Natthawadee, told police the field hut belonged to her husband’s parents, the same as the suspect. After their parents passed away, her husband and his brother split the land equally, five rai each. Somphan received this particular plot and the larger field hut. He later dismantled the structure and shared the wood with his younger brother.

According to the victim’s wife, the two often argued, usually with the elder brother hurting the victim. She recalled an incident when Somphan struck Rungsuriya in the head, causing him to lose consciousness. Despite this, her husband only spoke back and never retaliated.

She asked police to follow legal procedures and expressed hope that her husband’s older brother would help pay for the funeral, as she could not afford the expenses. She said she had already forgiven Somphan and expressed pity for him.

Khaosod reported that the suspect lived alone and once had a wife and child, but neither remained with him.

