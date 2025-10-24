Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot

Reptile identified as a Malaysian pit viper, one of the seven most dangerous snakes in Thailand

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
68 1 minute read
Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ คนสุรินทร์ทำดี

A Thai woman sought help from police officers after discovering a snake slithering out of an ATM while withdrawing cash in the Isaan province of Surin today, October 24.

Officers from Lamduan Police Station received a report from the woman at around 9am today that an unidentified snake was inside an ATM located in the city centre.

Upon arrival, the woman, an assistant nurse from Lamduan Hospital, told police that she had withdrawn 900 baht and was about to collect the cash when a snake suddenly emerged from the dispenser slot along with the money.

She quickly stepped back, causing the ATM to automatically retract the cash. She said she was too frightened to retrieve the money after spotting the reptile, so she immediately called the police for help.

snake in ATM
Photo via Facebook/ คนสุรินทร์ทำดี

Police examined the cash slot and found a 100-baht note sticking out of the ATM. The rest of the money had retracted back inside the machine along with the snake.

Based on the woman’s description, officers believe the reptile was a Malayan pit viper, a highly venomous species found across Thailand.

They contacted bank staff to open the ATM for inspection and temporarily suspended use of the machine to ensure public safety.

Related Articles
Polcie helps woman finding snake in ATM in Surin
Photo via Facebook/ คนสุรินทร์ทำดี

According to Workpoint 23, the Malayan pit viper is one of the seven most dangerous snakes in Thailand. Its venom may cause severe bleeding and tissue damage.

Victims typically experience rapid swelling and internal bleeding within minutes of being bitten, and the wound can quickly become infected and necrotic. Bite wounds often result in rotting skin tissue within a few days, and victims may die from low blood pressure caused by severe blood loss if not treated properly.

Malayan pit viper
Photo via Thai National Parks

In a similar, yet more tragic case, a Thai man lost his life at his home in Samut Prakan province yesterday after being bitten by a cobra. The man reportedly phoned his grandmother to express his love and say goodbye before passing away while still on the line.

Latest Thailand News
Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street

9 seconds ago
Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot

6 minutes ago
Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video)

31 minutes ago
Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites | Thaiger Thailand News

Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites

46 minutes ago
Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn&#8217;s exit | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit

1 hour ago
4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses

1 hour ago
Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan

2 hours ago
SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots | Thaiger Crime News

SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots

2 hours ago
Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier | Thaiger South Thailand News

Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier

2 hours ago
Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam

3 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing

3 hours ago
Cattle farmer bludgeons rival in central Thailand pond row | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cattle farmer bludgeons rival in central Thailand pond row

3 hours ago
Thai police probe report of 11 Koreans kidnapped in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police probe report of 11 Koreans kidnapped in Thailand

3 hours ago
Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai teen stabs Laotian colleague after being tricked into drinking urine

4 hours ago
Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks | Thaiger Phuket News

Divers missing off Koh Racha found clinging to seaside rocks

5 hours ago
Top lawyer questions Thai activist&#8217;s charity over shady finances (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Top lawyer questions Thai activist’s charity over shady finances (video)

5 hours ago
Thai government moves to bring back 2 gifted elephants from Sri Lanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government moves to bring back 2 gifted elephants from Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
Thailand told to aim bigger as tourism rivals surge ahead | Thaiger Business News

Thailand told to aim bigger as tourism rivals surge ahead

6 hours ago
Foreign man goes viral for swimming in floodwater on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man goes viral for swimming in floodwater on Bangla Road, Phuket

6 hours ago
Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Samsen Police Station 70% torn down as sinkhole threat escalates (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Police Station 70% torn down as sinkhole threat escalates (video)

7 hours ago
Thai man throws rock at girlfriend&#8217;s employer after fight over 50 baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man throws rock at girlfriend’s employer after fight over 50 baht

7 hours ago
Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash

7 hours ago
Storm chaos looms as heavy rain and floods hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm chaos looms as heavy rain and floods hit Thailand

7 hours ago
Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal

23 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
68 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.