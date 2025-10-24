Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot

A Thai woman sought help from police officers after discovering a snake slithering out of an ATM while withdrawing cash in the Isaan province of Surin today, October 24.

Officers from Lamduan Police Station received a report from the woman at around 9am today that an unidentified snake was inside an ATM located in the city centre.

Upon arrival, the woman, an assistant nurse from Lamduan Hospital, told police that she had withdrawn 900 baht and was about to collect the cash when a snake suddenly emerged from the dispenser slot along with the money.

She quickly stepped back, causing the ATM to automatically retract the cash. She said she was too frightened to retrieve the money after spotting the reptile, so she immediately called the police for help.

Police examined the cash slot and found a 100-baht note sticking out of the ATM. The rest of the money had retracted back inside the machine along with the snake.

Based on the woman’s description, officers believe the reptile was a Malayan pit viper, a highly venomous species found across Thailand.

They contacted bank staff to open the ATM for inspection and temporarily suspended use of the machine to ensure public safety.

According to Workpoint 23, the Malayan pit viper is one of the seven most dangerous snakes in Thailand. Its venom may cause severe bleeding and tissue damage.

Victims typically experience rapid swelling and internal bleeding within minutes of being bitten, and the wound can quickly become infected and necrotic. Bite wounds often result in rotting skin tissue within a few days, and victims may die from low blood pressure caused by severe blood loss if not treated properly.

In a similar, yet more tragic case, a Thai man lost his life at his home in Samut Prakan province yesterday after being bitten by a cobra. The man reportedly phoned his grandmother to express his love and say goodbye before passing away while still on the line.