Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A wave of lottery hopefuls has descended on Kham Chanod Island in Udon Thani province, believed to be the mystical realm of the Naga serpent, to seek lucky numbers ahead of the upcoming draw.

The island, steeped in legend and spiritual significance, has long been a hotspot for those hoping to channel supernatural luck into winning tickets. In recent days, the crowd has grown, with visitors using traditional rituals and symbols to uncover divine digits.

Poh Cham Kham Chanod, the island’s spiritual guardian, revealed that many visitors have asked about the length of the naga serpent featured in a recent ceremonial parade, believing the number might hold winning potential.

“The serpent used in the procession measured 109 metres.”

The figure is already circulating among number chasers.

Other devotees have been drawn to donation boxes around the site. Six boxes reportedly contained a total of 3,300 baht — a number now being closely analysed by fortune-seekers. Even more attention has been given to the main donation pool, known as “the Naga’s mouth,” which currently holds 39,108 baht.

But the biggest buzz has come from the holy water bowl used during a candle-dripping ritual. As melted white wax floated in the sacred water, onlookers claimed to see the numbers 4, 7, 1, and 0 — combinations of which are now appearing on lottery predictions across social media, reported KhaoSod.

Poh Cham encouraged visitors to interpret the signs with respect and faith, adding that traditional beliefs are deeply rooted in local culture.

“Those who believe may receive blessings. It’s all about intention.”

In similar news, a generous teacher in Phetchabun province has turned her lottery win into a community blessing.

The woman recently won a prize with the number 978, which she believes came from a dream about the mythical serpent, Phaya Naga.

Honouring her vow to return home and pay respects if she won, the woman later picked her winning number from a lottery ball set after making the offering.

Lottery hunters chase lucky numbers at Udon Thani Naga site

