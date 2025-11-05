Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute

The Mexican Embassy stepped in after its Miss Universe contestant clashed with organisers in Thailand, following a dispute during pre-pageant events.

The Mexican Embassy in Bangkok has confirmed it is actively monitoring the situation surrounding Fátima Bosch, the country’s representative at this year’s Miss Universe pageant. In a public statement, the embassy said it has remained in close contact with Bosch and her family and will continue to provide support as needed.

The controversy erupted after a sash presentation ceremony held by the Thailand-based Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) turned sour. According to reports, Bosch was confronted by Nawat Itsaragrisil, Vice President of the Thai MUO team, who questioned her commitment after she reportedly declined to participate in certain promotional activities.

Nawat allegedly demanded to know why Bosch refused to post sponsor-related content, accusing her of not pulling her weight compared to other contestants. When she attempted to respond, he reportedly interrupted her and told her to “just listen.” The exchange left Bosch in tears, and she exited the event shortly after.

MGR Online and Amarin TV reported that the incident stemmed from a deeper dispute between Nawat and Mexican MUO shareholder Raúl Rocha Cantú. Thai organisers were reportedly furious after the Mexican team allegedly encouraged contestants to promote an online gambling platform, something strictly prohibited under Thai law.

Following the confrontation, Bosch refused to participate in any further activities organised by the Thai PR team, citing disrespect and poor treatment.

The fallout has caused a stir online and within international pageant circles, with fans and critics divided over who is in the wrong.

The Mexican Embassy’s swift involvement suggests the issue has escalated beyond mere pageant politics, with concerns now centred on Bosch’s treatment and the potential violation of diplomatic norms.

The Miss Universe 2025 final is scheduled to take place on November 21 in Thailand.