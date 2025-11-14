Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket

A foreign motorcyclist fled the scene after colliding with a baht bus and two parked vehicles on a road in Phuket yesterday, November 13.

The baht bus driver released CCTV footage of the incident to local news agency Newshawk Phuket in an effort to identify and locate the suspect. Neither the exact location nor the specific time of the crash was disclosed in the report.

The first video clip shows the foreign motorcyclist riding behind the baht bus. He attempted to overtake the vehicle by accelerating and moving into the left-hand lane.

However, several vehicles were parked along that lane, leaving the motorcyclist with insufficient space to pass safely. He subsequently crashed into the parked vehicles before also colliding with the baht bus.

A second video revealed damage to the baht bus’s rear end. A car and motorcycle parked along the roadside were also damaged from the impact.

Foreign passengers travelling on the baht bus witnessed the incident. Many criticised the rider for fleeing without accepting any responsibility for the damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The baht bus driver urged anyone with information about the motorcyclist’s identity or whereabouts to contact him directly at 098-454-9942.

Several netizens later claimed they had seen the same foreign motorcyclist and a companion riding dangerously along Patong Mountain Road earlier in the day. Others accused the pair of revving their motorcycles loudly and causing a disturbance in Soi Patong Centre.

In a similar dangerous driving case in Phuket, on Tuesday, November 11, a foreign rider was arrested in Thalang district for dangerous driving after a viral video showed him performing wheelies, cutting off other motorists, and driving against the flow of traffic.

In September, a foreign motorcyclist crashed into a car showroom in the Koh Kaew area. CCTV footage from that incident showed the rider travelling against oncoming traffic before losing control and crashing into the showroom.