Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer

A Brazilian woman was detained in Pattaya earlier today, October 13, after allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer during a routine stop. The incident occurred on Pattaya Beach Road, Chon Buri, after officers reportedly observed the woman committing multiple traffic violations.

Police Lieutenant Siwakorn Somsura, Deputy Traffic Inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, and his team were conducting a traffic discipline check when they intercepted the 31 year old Brazilian. Sources reported that she was riding a motorcycle against the flow of traffic and was not wearing a helmet.

According to Pol. Lt. Siwakorn, officers attempted to issue a warning for the traffic offences. The woman reportedly became agitated and verbally abusive upon being stopped. When officers informed her they would issue a fine under the Traffic Act, the situation escalated. The woman then allegedly punched Pol. Lt. Siwakorn in the face.

The officers proceeded to take the woman into custody. However, KhaoSod reported that her aggression reportedly continued at the scene and during the escort to the police station. Officers were required to restrain her with handcuffs as she allegedly resisted arrest, spat at officers, and kicked Pol. Lt. Siwakorn again.

The Brazilian national has been formally charged with assaulting an officer on duty, obstructing police duties (resisting arrest), and violating traffic laws (riding against traffic and failure to wear a helmet). Legal proceedings are currently underway following the detention.

