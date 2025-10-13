Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer

Routine traffic stop escalates to assault on Beach Road

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025
273 1 minute read
Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer | Thaiger
Detained Brazilian woman at the Pattaya Police Station | Photo via KhaoSod

A Brazilian woman was detained in Pattaya earlier today, October 13, after allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer during a routine stop. The incident occurred on Pattaya Beach Road, Chon Buri, after officers reportedly observed the woman committing multiple traffic violations.

Police Lieutenant Siwakorn Somsura, Deputy Traffic Inspector at Pattaya City Police Station, and his team were conducting a traffic discipline check when they intercepted the 31 year old Brazilian. Sources reported that she was riding a motorcycle against the flow of traffic and was not wearing a helmet.

According to Pol. Lt. Siwakorn, officers attempted to issue a warning for the traffic offences. The woman reportedly became agitated and verbally abusive upon being stopped. When officers informed her they would issue a fine under the Traffic Act, the situation escalated. The woman then allegedly punched Pol. Lt. Siwakorn in the face.

The officers proceeded to take the woman into custody. However, KhaoSod reported that her aggression reportedly continued at the scene and during the escort to the police station. Officers were required to restrain her with handcuffs as she allegedly resisted arrest, spat at officers, and kicked Pol. Lt. Siwakorn again.

The Brazilian national has been formally charged with assaulting an officer on duty, obstructing police duties (resisting arrest), and violating traffic laws (riding against traffic and failure to wear a helmet). Legal proceedings are currently underway following the detention.

Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer | News by Thaiger
The detained woman was seen kicking a police officer | Photo via KhaoSod

In a separate story in Pattaya, officers returned a lost wallet to a tourist during a routine patrol, earning praise for their honesty in safeguarding visitors to the city.

The wallet, containing a foreign passport, 4.5 million Indonesian Rupiah (approximately 8,871 Thai baht), and additional cash in Chinese Yuan and Thai Baht, was discovered on Walking Street and was retrieved by two officers who promptly announced the find to locate the owner.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police target illegal migrant labour on Koh Pha Ngan

55 minutes ago
Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brazilian woman detained in Pattaya for assaulting traffic officer

1 hour ago
BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA accelerates project to formalise street food vendors

3 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets two suspects, large meth haul

3 hours ago
Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection

4 hours ago
Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation | Thaiger Thailand News

Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role

5 hours ago
Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken argument over work ends in assault in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumibol Bridges to shine bright on Nawamintharathirat Day

24 hours ago
Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake amulet expert steals collectibles worth over 2 million baht

1 day ago
Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Girl, 10, tragically dies from electric shock in Buriram

1 day ago
Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooding impacts 17 provinces in Thailand, affecting 340,000 residents

1 day ago
Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt foreigners after Patong Beach fireworks incident

1 day ago
American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo | Thaiger Thailand News

American man, 70, dies in fall from Chon Buri condo

1 day ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Samui for counterfeit currency scam

1 day ago
Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate | Thaiger Pattaya News

Newborn abandoned in Pattaya dormitory, police investigate

1 day ago
Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area

1 day ago
New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones | Thaiger Aviation News

New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

2 days ago
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger Transport News

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

2 days ago
Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

2 days ago
Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

2 days ago
Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025
273 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.