A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

A practical guide to securing your Thai Non-Immigrant ED visa for studying in Thailand

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: November 5, 2025, 2:55 PM
141 5 minutes read
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger
Photo by Lifestylememory from Freepik

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • The Non-Immigrant ED visa allows foreign students to study legally in Thailand, covering universities, language schools, and training courses.
  • Applicants must enrol in an accredited institution, apply online via the Thai E-Visa system, and complete 90-day reporting after arrival.
  • The ED Plus visa offers university students an added benefit, which is a one-year post-graduation stay to find work in Thailand.

For international students looking to study in Thailand, understanding how to obtain the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) is a crucial first step. Whether you’re pursuing a university degree, attending a language school, or enrolling in a short academic course, this visa allows you to reside in Thailand while studying legally.

But like most immigration processes, getting the right visa comes with a list of requirements, paperwork, and timelines. This guide breaks it all down, especially for university-level students, in a practical, step-by-step format to help you navigate the process smoothly.

What is the Non-Immigrant ED visa?

The Non-Immigrant ED visa is Thailand’s official student visa for foreign nationals enrolled in formal education institutions. It applies to a wide range of study programs, including:

  • University degrees (bachelor’s, master’s, PhDs)
  • Vocational training and technical colleges
  • Language courses (Thai or other languages)
  • Religious and cultural studies
  • Certain short-term training programs

Students aiming to study in Thai universities should take note of the ED Plus visa, a variant of the student visa designed specifically for higher education and accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).

The steps:

Steps (Click to jump) Short Summary
Step 1: Get accepted into an approved institution Apply only to schools or universities recognised by Thailand’s Ministry of Education (MOE) or MHESI to qualify for a Thai student visa.
Step 2: Gather your documents Prepare your passport, photos, acceptance letter, school registration documents, and proof of accommodation before applying.
Step 3: Apply online via the Thai E-Visa system Submit your application through thaievisa.go.th, upload documents, pay online, and receive your e-visa via email.
Step 4: Arrive and register in Thailand Register with your school immediately after arrival so they can confirm your student status with Thai immigration.
Step 5: Extend your visa after 90 days Most ED visas last 90 days. Renew through Thai immigration with your school’s assistance and required documents for a one-year extension.
Step 6 (Optional): Apply for ED Plus (University Students) University-level students under MHESI can apply for ED Plus, which allows a one-year stay post-graduation to seek employment in Thailand.

Step 1: Get accepted into an approved institution

Thai student visa
The main gate of the Ministry of Education | Photo by Wutkh from Wikipedia

Before applying for the visa, you must first receive an official acceptance letter from a school or university recognised by:

Related Articles

Check if your institution is on the approved list. Enrolling in an unrecognised program will make you ineligible for the student visa.

Step 2: Gather your documents

Once accepted, you’ll need to prepare your visa application documents. For most applicants, this includes:

Basic document checklist:

  • Passport (valid for at least 6 months)
  • Completed visa application form
  • Passport-sized photos (as per Thai Embassy requirements)
  • Letter of acceptance from the institution
  • Evidence of payment or financial support
  • Letter from the Ministry of Education or MHESI (depending on your school)
  • School license or registration documents
  • Proof of accommodation in Thailand
  • Additional documents for minors (if applicable)

Note: Some consulates may ask for criminal background checks, health certificates, or proof of funds. Always check the specific requirements of the Thai embassy or consulate where you plan to apply.

Step 3: Apply online via the Thai E-Visa system

A screenshot of the Officia Thai E-Visa website
A screenshot of the Official Thai E-Visa website

Thailand’s immigration process is now mostly digitised. All visa applications must be submitted through the official platform: thaievisa.go.th

Here’s how the process generally works:

  1. Create an account on the e-visa platform
  2. Upload your documents and photos
  3. Pay the visa fee online (prices may vary by country)
  4. Wait for processing (can take anywhere from 3 to 15 business days)
  5. Receive your approved e-visa via email

There’s no need to visit the Thai embassy in person in most cases. Once approved, you can enter Thailand by presenting your e-visa at immigration.

Step 4: Arrive and register in Thailand

Photo by rawpixel.com from Freepik
Photo by rawpixel.com from Freepik

After entering Thailand with your ED or ED Plus visa:

  • Register at your institution as soon as possible
  • Your school will notify immigration that you’ve arrived
  • If needed, you’ll receive further instructions for your visa extension

Students who do not register on time or who fail to follow up with their school can risk losing their visa status.

Step 5: Extend your visa after 90 days

Initial ED visas are typically valid for 90 days. To continue studying, you’ll need to apply for a visa extension through Thai immigration with your school’s help.

What’s required for extension:

  • School registration documents
  • Student progress reports or attendance records
  • Updated proof of residence
  • Letter from the institution requesting an extension
  • Immigration fee (approx. 1,900 baht)

Once extended, your visa may be valid for up to one year at a time, renewable annually depending on the length of your course.

Step 6 (Optional): Apply for ED Plus (University Students)

The ED Plus visa allows you a year for job hunting after you graduate | Photo by Mina Rad on Unsplash
The ED Plus visa allows you a year for job hunting after you graduate | Photo by Mina Rad on Unsplash

The ED Plus visa offers specific benefits for those studying at the university level:

  • Issued under MHESI oversight
  • Can be extended yearly with proper academic progress
  • Includes a one-year post-graduation job-hunting period, which allows graduates to remain in Thailand legally while searching for work (limited to bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD graduates)

However, ED Plus still follows the same basic structure:

  • Online application
  • 90-day extension and reporting
  • No work allowed unless you change to a work visa later

What about working on a student visa?

A Thai Student Visa (ED or ED Plus) does not allow you to work legally while studying. If you wish to take up employment in Thailand, you must:

  • Change your visa type to Non-Immigrant B
  • Obtain a work permit

Violating this rule can result in visa revocation and possible blacklisting.

Accompanying family members

If you are a student with children or a spouse, they may be eligible for accompanying visas under special conditions.

  • Children attending school in Thailand may also apply for ED visas
  • Spouses must apply separately and are not automatically granted visas

This depends heavily on the institution and the individual immigration officer’s discretion.

90-day reporting and visa compliance

The Bangkok Chaeng Wattana Immigration office where you will more likely do your 90=day report
The Bangkok Chaeng Wattana Immigration office, where you will more likely do your 90-day report | Photo by marin from the ASEAN NOW website

Whether you’re studying for 3 months or 3 years, all foreign nationals on ED visas must comply with Thai immigration regulations:

  • Report your current address to immigration every 90 days
  • Renew your visa before expiration
  • Avoid overstays, which come with fines or blacklisting
  • Keep your passport and visa documents updated

Common pitfalls to avoid

  • Enrolling in non-accredited or “visa scam” schools
  • Assuming short-term language courses will grant long-term visas
  • Missing your 90-day reporting date
  • Working illegally while on a student visa
  • Entering Thailand before receiving visa approval

Being cautious and well-prepared goes a long way in avoiding unnecessary complications.

Studying in Thailand offers a rich and rewarding cultural and academic experience but it begins with understanding the visa process. The Non-Immigrant ED and ED Plus visas are your legal gateway to becoming a student here.

By following the steps above, ensuring your institution is recognised, and keeping up with your immigration responsibilities, you’ll be well on your way to a smooth transition into Thai student life.

Latest Thailand News
PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin threatens early House dissolution over censure plot

13 minutes ago
Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Etihad launches first direct Abu Dhabi–Chiang Mai flights

40 minutes ago
Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home | Thaiger Phuket News

Drug duo arrested in Phuket police raid on Cherng Talay home

1 hour ago
A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED) | Thaiger Visa Information

A step by step guide to getting the Thai Student Visa (Non-Immigrant ED)

1 hour ago
Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Thai cop charged after hit-and-run with teacher in Udon Thani

1 hour ago
Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Mexican Embassy steps in after Miss Universe dispute

2 hours ago
Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Waterfall romp lands foreign couple in hot water on Koh Pha Ngan

2 hours ago
Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-PR girls caught running drug operation from apartment

3 hours ago
Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes | Thaiger Phuket News

Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes

4 hours ago
Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand pension scam: Fake app targets unsuspecting heirs

4 hours ago
Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood | Thaiger Economy News

Loy Krathong to rake in 6.5 billion baht despite toned-down mood

5 hours ago
Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes 4 billion baht to keep MotoGP roaring till 2031

6 hours ago
Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood

6 hours ago
British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant | Thaiger South Thailand News

British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant

6 hours ago
Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting

7 hours ago
Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Double tragedy: Russian and Burmese drown off Nai Thon Beach

7 hours ago
Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand faces chill up north, storms down south

9 hours ago
Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout | Thaiger Hot News

Miss Universe 2025 chaos as host clashes with MUO, calls police on staff, contestant walkout

18 hours ago
Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser

22 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village

22 hours ago
Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Frenchman loses 18 million baht after scammer takes over Bangkok law firm

23 hours ago
Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident

23 hours ago
Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman found dead at accommodation in Cambodia

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s EC warns parties over fake membership scandal

24 hours ago
Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok factory blast kills worker during air-con repair job

1 day ago
EducationInternational EducationVisa Information
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: November 5, 2025, 2:55 PM
141 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.