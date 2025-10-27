Thai woman fatally run over by pickup truck in Nakhon Pathom

Victim killed instantly under heavy trailer carrying backhoe

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin13 minutes agoPublished: Monday, October 27, 2025
174 1 minute read
Photo MGR Online

A Thai woman lost her life after being knocked down and run over by a pickup truck carrying a backhoe while buying food from a roadside stall in Nakhon Pathom.

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station investigated the death of 46 year old Arisa at 8.53am today, October 27. The fatal accident occurred in front of a vegetarian food stall in Soi 5/1 along 25 Makara Road in the city centre.

Arisa was found lying under a trailer carrying a backhoe, which was being towed by a blue Toyota Mighty pickup truck driven by a Thai man named Thinnakorn.

CCTV footage showed Arisa making a purchase at the stall, and as she turned to leave, the pickup truck and attached trailer passed by. The trailer struck her, knocking her to the ground and running her over.

Witnesses at the market shouted and alerted the driver, who immediately braked. Rescuers lifted the trailer and pulled Arisa out. First aid and CPR were administered, but unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

pickup fatally runs over Thai woman
Photo MGR Online

Thinnakorn told police that he had been transporting the backhoe to a nearby Chinese temple on Tesa Road Soi 1. The area was crowded, so he slowed down and carefully drove the vehicle through the alley.

He said he did not realise the accident had occurred until he heard a loud noise from the crowd. He stopped immediately and found that the rear wheel of the trailer had run over the woman.

According to Workpoint 23, police will gather evidence and witness statements before potentially charging the driver with reckless driving causing death.

Photo MGR Online

The penalty under Section 291 of the Criminal Law is imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both. Further questioning is expected, and additional charges may be issued if necessary.

A similar accident occurred in Nakhon Pathom in July when a female SUV driver ran over a homeless man sitting at the entrance of Phra Pathom Chedi temple. CCTV footage showed her dragging the man for several metres before stopping.

The woman was seen exiting the car, not to help, but to leave the scene, leaving the victim with serious injuries. No further updates about her arrest or punishment have been released.

Central Thailand NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.