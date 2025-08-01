Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya

A Thai woman died after crashing her SUV into a parked 18-wheel truck on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya in the early hours of today, August 1.

The Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Rescue Foundation was alerted to the fatal accident at 1.36am and rushed to the scene, along with officers from Bang Lamung Police Station.

Upon arrival, rescuers found a black BMW X1 SUV slammed into the rear of the truck, with the front of the SUV completely destroyed.

The driver, 35 year old Ticharat Pimpaporn, was trapped inside the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers retrieved her body from the wrecked vehicle using metal-cutting tools.

In addition to the damage at the front of the SUV, officers also observed a long scrape along the right-hand side, raising suspicions that another vehicle might have been involved in the fatal crash.

A nearby garage owner, 32 year old Jeerasak Hip-ngen, told police that he was about to close his garage when he heard a loud noise from the road. At first, he believed it was a tyre blowout, but upon checking, he discovered the fatal accident.

Jeerasak also reported seeing another truck driver stop briefly to inspect the scene before driving away. He was unsure whether that driver was involved.

The parked 18-wheel truck belonged to 46 year old Somparn Tita, who said he had stopped there to rest after delivering electrical appliances. He heard the crash but did not witness the moment of impact.

Police are now reviewing footage from security cameras along the road and from nearby residents’ CCTV systems to determine the true cause of the accident.

Another fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya was reported yesterday, July 31, when a motorcyclist collided with an 18-wheel lorry that was making a U-turn. The rider suffered a skull fracture and later succumbed to the injury.

Meanwhile, Phuket also witnessed a truck accident inside the Darasamut Underpass this morning. Dashcam footage captured the moment a semi-trailer lorry collided with several vehicles ahead, resulting in three people being injured. One of the victims was reported to be a young girl.

Police are now investigating the cause of the accident and suspect the lorry driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel or experienced brake failure.