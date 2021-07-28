Pattaya is best known for its stunning beaches and lively nightlife. However, not a lot of people know that the city is also filled with numerous interesting, informative, and engaging museums. From 3D artworks and historical mansions with beautiful sculptures to museums with haunted houses and teddy bears, there are many unique museums in Pattaya for tourists to explore.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of the best museums in Pattaya offering interesting information and fun activities for the whole family.

Best Museums in Pattaya

1. Art In Paradise Pattaya

Covering an area of 5,800 square meters and exhibiting over a hundred 3D paintings, Art In Paradise Pattaya is an exciting and engaging way to experience art. The 3D art pieces are exceptionally vivid and real, letting you become part of the art by posing and taking pictures with the paintings. If you don’t know which angle would make the photo look exciting and unique, you can use the small picture next to each painting as a reference. Besides the 3D paintings, the museum also displays the Top 100 world’s most influential figures in the world, including countless celebrities. Visiting Art In Paradise is definitely a fun activity for the whole family. It’s also great for an outing with friends or a date with your significant other.

Opening hours: Monday – Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Entrance Fee: 150 Baht for Thai nationals; 300 Baht for foreign children; 500 Baht for foreign adults.

Address: 78/34 Pattaya Sai 2 Rd. Muang Pattaya, Nongprue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri 20150.

2. Frost Magical Ice of Siam

Frost Magical Ice of Siam Museum is a fascinating 30,000 square meter ice sculpture complex. Here, you’ll be able to see local and internationally inspired carved ice sculptures, including the largest ice sculptures in Siam, at a -10 degrees temperature. The sculptures are all beautifully made, making you feel like you have stepped into a different world. The museum also offers various activities for both kids and adults, which change periodically depending on the time of year. Even the soft drinks here are served in an ice glass, allowing you to have a marvelous and unforgettable experience.

Opening hours: Open daily from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

Entrance Fee: Start from 280 Baht.

Address: 75 Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

3. Teddy Bear Museum

True fans of teddy bears shouldn’t miss the incredible Teddy Bear Museum Pattaya. First opened its doors in October 2013 by Korean designers, this museum is the perfect place to visit for families with kids. It houses over 2,000 adorable teddy bears. Not only can you see and admire these teddy bears, but you can also cuddle them, play with them, and take photos with them. The museum is divided into several different zones, including Inca Zone, Fairytale Zone, Outside Zone, Dinosaur Zone, and many more. While all zones are fun, the fairytale zone is definitely the most popular one. Besides teddy bears, this museum also has a vast collection of dolls. In addition, you’ll also find a kids’ playground area and a treehouse to keep the kids entertained.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:30 AM to 7:30 PM.

Entrance Fee: Start from 300 Baht for children and 500 Baht for adults.

Address: 436/49 หมู่ 9 Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri 20150.

4. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum

If you’re into creepy and horror things, you should definitely visit Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum. Conveniently located on the top floor of the Royal Garden Plaza building in the center of Pattaya city, getting to this museum is easy and hassle-free. The museum itself is inspired by cartoon artist Robert Ripley, which later became a famous TV series. There are 10 different zones in the museum, each of which offers separate decorative themes. The 10 zones include replicas and items like ancient torture devices, optical illusions, mythical creatures, and a moving 4D theater, and many more. The haunted house is possibly the most popular part of the museum. It has ghosts with a high level of authenticity, which will scare everyone. You’ll see many odd things here, from the model of the tallest man in the world to a mask made of human skin.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Entrance Fee: Start from 289 Baht.

Address: 218 Beach Rd, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi 20150.

5. Sukhawadee House

Sukhawadee House, or Baan Sukhawadee, is a historic seaside mansion owned by the owner of Saha Farm, Mr. Panya Chotitawan. Today, it has turned into an attractive museum with breathtaking architecture and a beautiful garden with remarkable sea views. The exterior is striking, while the interiors are ornate and stunning. In addition to the mansion itself, you can also find amazing Asian and European sculptures here, including King Taksin the Great and the Goddess of Mercy and a huge Buddha image.

Opening hours: Open daily from 08:00 AM to 18:00 PM.

Entrance Fee: Start from 90 Baht.

Address: 219 หมู่ที่ 2 Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

These museums show that Pattaya has a lot to offer for visitors, even for families. You can enjoy interactive exhibitions, witness beautiful sculptures, or even have your adrenaline pumped in a haunted house. So, which one is more curious to visit?

Planning to visit Pattaya but don’t know where to stay? Check out our article on the top 5 hotels in Pattaya.

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 to discuss advertising solutions.

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on