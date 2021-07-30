Connect with us

Top 5 tattoo parlours Bangkok

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Are you looking for the best tattoo parlours in Bangkok? Look no further! Below, we’ve listed the best tattoo parlours in the capital.

Bangkok is not only a top holiday destination for its glimmering temples, bustling market, and energetic nightlife, but it’s also one of Asia’s top tattoo destinations. Thailand’s cultural traditions vary, and body art is one of them. The sacred tattoos, or Sak Yant, are an inherent part of Thai culture.

Today, tattoo parlours in the city aren’t hard to find. However, it’s a good idea to do some research first instead of going straight to the nearest studio. No one wants to have a botched design permanently inked to their skin or get a disease due to contaminated, unsanitary needles. Besides the professionalism, skills, and experience of the tattoo artists, hygiene and quality are also important. In addition, it’s better to undergo your sessions in comfortable setups. Therefore, we’ve created this list to help you out. Here are the best tattoo parlours in Bangkok you should definitely consider for your next tattoo!

Best Tattoo Parlours in Bangkok

Please keep in mind that some of these tattoo parlours might be closed temporarily or have different opening hours due to the current Covid-19 situation in Bangkok.

1. Common Ground Tattoo

Common Ground Tattoo, formerly known as Six Fathoms Deep, is a tattoo studio located in a vintage Chinese shophouse in the Silom-Sathorn neighbourhood near Saphan Taksin. It’s run by a group of international tattoo artists, each with their own unique style and specialisation. The team consist of experts in complex custom design. Whether you want to get a standard black outline tattoo or a vivid colour tattoo, you can be sure that the team will deliver flawless results. What’s unique about this tattoo studio is that renowned tattoo artist from around the globe drop by on a monthly basis. Prices generally start from 3,000 Baht for a 1-hour session.

Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Address: 300 Rimklongsatorn Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

Common Ground Tattoo - Tattoo parlours

Photo via Common Ground Tattoo

2. Mimp Tattoo Studio

Located at one of Bangkok’s most popular nightlife streets, RCA, Mimp Tattoo Studio boasts a spacious studio with a sleek and bright design. Mimp, an award-winning tattoo artist, is the main man in charge. He specialises in a wide range of Thai and Japanese tattoo styles, with over 10 years of experience. Make sure to call and make an appointment at least a day or a week in advance, depending on the size of the tattoo you want to have. Prices depend on the artist and the intricacy of the design but generally starts from 1,500 Baht.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Address: 21/64 Block C, Soi Soonvijai Rama 9, Bangkapi, Bangkok 10310.

Mimp Tatoo - tattoo parlours

Photo via Mimp Tatoo

3. Tattoo O’d Studio

Tattoo O’d Studio might be one of the smallest tattoo parlours in Bangkok, but it’s also the most well-known and well-trusted in the capital. Set in a tiny shophouse in the trendy Thonglor neighbourhood, the studio usually only holds 2 clients at a time. Therefore, make sure that you book ahead. Four artists are working on-site, each with their own specialist skills. That means that you can come in here with any tattoo design you want, and you know that you’ll get an excellent result. Tattoo O’d Studio invites international tattoo artists as a guest from time to time, so make sure to check their social media for updates. Prices generally start from 2,000 Baht.

Opening hours: Open daily from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Address: 2/2 Sukhumvit 53, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Tattoo O'd - tattoo parlours

Photo via Tattoo O’d

4. Wat Bang Phra

If a traditional Thai Buddhist-animist tattoo is what you’re looking for, then Wat Bang Phra temple is the place for you. It’s not precisely in Bangkok (around 50 km from the capital in neighbouring Nakhon Phanom province). Still, it’s easy enough to reach, and it’ll give you an experience you can brag about. The temple specialises in Sak Yant tattoos, which is believed to protect and empower the wearer. The tattoos are given by the monks who live at the temple. The monks will pick the design for you after a semi-spiritual discussion.

Opening hours: Open daily from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Address: Wat Bang Phra Temple, Nakhon Chai Si, Nakhon Pathom 73120.

Wat Bang Phra

A monk in Wat Bang Phra giving a tattoo. Photo by Michelle Hamilton/Flickr

5. All Day Tattoo

The last (but definitely not the least) tattoo parlour on our list is All Day Tattoo. Located in the downtown Phrom Phong area on Sukhumvit Road, this tattoo studio is conveniently close to EmQuarter Shopping Mall and handy for the Skytrain. Featuring talented English-speaking artists, All Day Tattoo offers high-quality tattoos and five-star service. They offer a wide range of styles, from traditional Thai Sak Yant and Japanese art to realistic and minimalist. They provide tattoo touch-up and cover-up projects as well. And if you’re unsure about what design you should get, the studio can provide consultation and offer fully customised artwork. Their mission is to ensure that everyone gets exactly what they want in a tattoo.

Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Address: 710/4 Sukhumvit Road, Phrom Pong, Bangkok 10110.

All Day Tattoo

Photo via All Day Tattoo

And that concludes our list of the best tattoo parlours in Bangkok. We’re sure there are many other great tattoo parlours in Bangkok, but these are our top picks for now. Be sure to add them to your list for the next time you want to get a tattoo, and the Covid-19 situation is better!

If you're looking for some fun activities to do in Bangkok, read our article on the top 10 must do activities in Bangkok.

 

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

