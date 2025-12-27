Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year

Transport officials add nearly 1,000 extra buses as holiday travel surges out of Bangkok

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 27, 2025, 3:54 PM
173 1 minute read
Bus terminals across Bangkok were crowded on Friday as tens of thousands of people began traveling home for the New Year holiday. Transport authorities reported heavy demand on the first day of the holiday exodus, with more services added to prevent passengers from being stranded.

Mr. Atthawit Rakchamroon, managing director of Transport Co., Ltd. (BKS), said travel volumes on December 27 are expected to stay high, with an estimated 100,000 to 120,000 passengers continuing to leave Bangkok for provincial destinations ahead of New Year 2026.

To handle demand, around 6,000 bus trips were scheduled using both state-run and private operators. BKS also deployed between 800 and 1,000 additional non-scheduled buses, mostly 30-seat coaches, to increase capacity during peak hours.

Official figures from December 26 show a total of 134,280 passengers used interprovincial bus services. Of that number, 79,608 passengers traveled out of Bangkok, while 54,672 returned to the capital. In total, 6,888 bus trips were operated across both directions.

Transport officials said operations ran smoothly, with no reports of stranded passengers. However, travelers heading to northern and northeastern provinces with evening departures from 6pm onward were advised to double-check their ticket details and boarding locations.

Most services continue to depart from Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), also known as Mo Chit 2, while some additional buses are operating from Bangkok Central Station, Gate 2, to ease congestion. Source Khaosod.

