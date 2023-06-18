5 cafes in Pattaya to chill out and enjoy good food

PHOTO: Women in a cafe by gpointstudio via Freepik

Looking for the best spots to chow down in Pattaya? Maybe you’re after a cosy café to bring out your trusty laptop and get some work done? Fret not, you’ve come to the right place! Pattaya is known for its beautiful beaches, energetic nightlife, and lively café scene that you’re bound to fall in love with. Whether you’re visiting the city with family, flying solo with your partner or tackling some business trip shenanigans, Pattaya offers endless entertainment, fun, and food for you all. Here, we’ve listed our top cafes in Pattaya to sample exquisite meals, taste amazing coffee, and relax.

Sunset Coffee Roasters @ Pattaya Beach

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 08:30 – 18:00; Saturday – Sunday, 08:30 – 19:00.

Address: 137 หมู่ที่ 9 Beach Rd, ตำบล หนองปรือ Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps.

Yearning for a top-notch coffee experience to jazz up your day? Make a beeline for Pattaya Beach and step into Sunset Coffee Roasters. As you stroll along the beachfront street and catch a whiff of those rich, delicious aromas, you’ll find it impossible to resist popping in for a taste.

At Sunset Coffee Roasters, you’ll not only be spoiled for choice with their selection of unique and exquisite specialty coffees from around the globe, but also their delightful array of teas. And if you’ve got a bit of a sweet tooth, don’t worry – their Japanese-style soft-serve ice cream has got you covered.

Despite offering such top-quality products at reasonable prices, be prepared to rub shoulders with fellow coffee enthusiasts in this cosy and bustling haven. Tourists, locals – everyone’s in on the secret! So, it may be a bit crowded, but don’t let that deter you. The rich flavours and unrivalled experience are absolutely worth every penny.

La Baguette @ Pattaya

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 23:00.

Address: 164/1 Moo 5 Pattaya-Naklua Road, Pattaya City Banglamung, Chonburi, 20150.

Click here to Google Maps.

La Baguette will transport you straight to the café-lined streets of Paris with its splendid cakes, pastries, baguette bread, and melt-in-your-mouth chocolates. You can taste the commitment to quality as they use only the finest ingredients to conjure up their freshly baked delicacies. In addition to the swoon-worthy sweets, La Baguette also tickles your fancy with delightful European dishes and a whole host of coffee options to pair with.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted with chic interiors that perfectly complement the swanky ambience. Whether it’s a relaxed breakfast with friends, a fancy brunch date, a leisurely lunch, or even simply indulging in a tempting dessert, La Baguette is a great place to go. To top it all off, this café allows you to choose from comfortable indoor or outdoor seating options, depending on your mood. Granted, the prices might be a smidgen higher than your average café, but trust us, the top-notch quality and air of sophistication make it worth every penny.

Jasmin’s Café

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00.

Address: 137 หมู่ที่ 9 Central Pattaya Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Click here to Google Maps.

Located on Pattaya Klang Road, around a hundred metres from Beach Road, Jasmin’s Café is a great place to escape the busy beach. This cosy cafe is amazingly small, with just around six tables available. The seating space might be limited, but the menu is quite extensive. You can enjoy some delicious Thai and western dishes, along with tasteful coffees, smoothies and shakes.

One of the best dishes you definitely have to try is Tom Yum Goong, a delicious shrimp, veggie, lemongrass, and noodle soup. Their Thai fried rice is also a must-try. Stop in for a quick breakfast, or better yet, come by any time of day because the cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Bake n’ Brew

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 18:00

Address: 9 373/13 Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Click here to Google Maps.

Bake n’ Brew is one of the busiest coffee shops and bakeries in Pattaya. Whether you’re looking for something sweet to eat, a cup of delicious coffee, or amazing Thai food, this cafe has it all. Their menu consists of a wide selection of food, from desserts to European and Asian dishes. The award-winning coffee blend is simply fantastic.

Make sure to try the lemon cheesecake and spaghetti alla carbonara when you’re here. In addition, the cafe also offers some amazing vegetarian and vegan options. With tasty food, great coffee, mouthwatering desserts, and pleasant ambiance, Bake n’ Brew is the perfect place to hang out with friends and family or simply chill out with a good book.

Cabbages & Condoms

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00.

Address: 366 11 หมู่ที่ 12 Phra Tamnak, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Click here to Google Maps.

Cabbages & Condoms is a lovely restaurant by the sea. The name and décor of the restaurant are focused on creating awareness about HIV and its prevention in Thailand. Designed with a garden concept with spectacular sea views, this restaurant is very beautiful, perfect for couples romantic dinner. The menu consists of tasty seafood, Thai, Asian, and European cuisines. They also have vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes.

Their deep-fried crab balls, deep-fried shrimp cakes, chicken with basil, and deep-fried crab balls are not to be missed. In addition to the excellent food, they also offer some fantastic cocktails. The view is beautiful at any time of day. However, if you want to get the most stunning views, make sure to come around sunset time.

There are plenty more cafes in Pattaya, but these five are high on our list right now. They offer both great food and ambience, with aesthetically appealing plating and décor. Therefore, make sure they’re on top of your list too!

If you’re looking for more cool places to hang out and indulge in delightful food in Pattaya, read our article on the top 5 bars and top 5 steakhouses in Pattaya.

