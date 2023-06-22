Best halal restaurants offering delicious food in Bangkok

PHOTO: Sophia Restaurant

If you’re visiting the lively city of Bangkok, you’ll surely notice its amazing blend of cultures, which also means a mix of yummy foods from around the world. Now, if you’ve been Googling ‘halal food near me’ while you’re in the city, you know that it can be a bit of a pickle, with many hidden gems being quite the challenge to spot. But worry no more! We’ve got your back with a list of the top 5 halal restaurants in Bangkok.

These fantastic spots serve up incredible halal dishes that really bring the flavour and aroma to the party. While they all follow Muslim dietary rules, their meals are so mouth-watering that anyone can enjoy them, regardless of your own dietary preferences.

Sophia

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00

Address: 1 Ramkhamhaeng 5 Alley, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250

Muslim owned, the Sophia restaurant offers sumptuous Thai and Halal meals. Whilst the location is slightly out of the way, the venue is popular among locals and expats alike. This is in part due to its classy interior featuring mint green walls and decor with white furniture. It also hosts many special events and has catered to weddings in the past. We recommend their Garlic Fried with Chicken or Green Curry Spaghetti with Grilled Fish. They prepare all meals fresh every day and offer a selection of traditional Thai desserts like their Coconut Milk with Sweet Potatoes.

Usman Thai Muslim Food

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Address: 259/9 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Usman Thai Muslim Food is a Muslim restaurant located in Sukhumvit 22. Operating for over 17 years, they serve home-cooked Thai cuisine. Some highlights on their menu include staples such as Tom Yum, Deep-Fried Seabass, Crab Curry and Papaya Salad. For dessert, we recommend their Mango and Sticky Rice for a creamy and sweet treat.

The dining room is homey with dark wood furniture and blue tablecloths. Furthermore, the restaurant is only a short distance from Benjasiri Park and thus, is a great respite for those visiting the attraction. The service is also top tier, with accommodating and friendly staff and the prices are affordable – an added bonus.

Sinthorn Steak House Halal Restaurant

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday, 10:00 – 22:00; Friday – Sunday, 10:00 – 22:30

Address:263/1 Srinagarindra Rd, Hua Mak, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240

Fancy a sizzling, freshly grilled steak? Make your way to Sinthorn Steak House Halal Restaurant. It’s earned quite a rep as one of Bangkok’s most renowned halal hotspots, and let me tell you, it’s well-deserved. Their top-notch steaks are cooked just right and so tender, they’ll effortlessly glide away in your mouth.

And if that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, they’ve got a Shabu and Grill buffet featuring an array of fresh ingredients – from succulent chicken and seafood to colourful veggies. But hold your horses – there’s more. This versatile eatery also serves up a delightful array of Thai and Mediterranean dishes.

With ample space and a relaxing vibe, you can bring the whole family along for a proper celebration. The cherry on top? Expect attentive and friendly staff paired with wallet-friendly prices that won’t break the bank!

Yana Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 21:00

Address: MBK Centre 5th Floor, Tokyu Side, Room No. 5A-05. 444 Phayathai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330

Nestled on the 5th floor of MBK is the Yana restaurant. Since they offer Thai Muslim and International halal food, they prepare, cook and assemble all meals according to Islamic rules. In addition, they have a Halal certification from the Halal Affairs Department and the Central Islamic Council of Thailand. Thus, Muslims can trust that their food is safe to consume.

They pride themselves on using good quality and fresh ingredients, as seen in their zesty Mango Salad. Along with this, the Noodle Tom Yum and Panang Curry are other standouts. The meals are reasonably priced, making them even more enticing and the atmosphere is comfortable. They even cater to bigger groups with their group set menus.

Maedah Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 23:00

Address: 120/370 Ratchaprarop, Ratchaprarop Road, Thanon Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

If you’re in Pratunam, Maedah Restaurants’ mix of Thai, Arabic and Turkish cuisine is worth checking out. This charming little eatery has a huge menu with over 8 styles of Fried Rice alone. Of these, we love the Pattaya Fried Rice and Baked Rice with Shrimp served in a Pineapple. Some other notable mentions go to their spicy and tangy Steamed Fish and the Papaya Salad. To pair with your meals, they have a selection of hot and cold drinks such as the refreshing Thai Iced Tea. Finally, to end your feast opt for one of their smooth desserts – the Sago and Corn in coconut cream is a great choice.

