The Best Kid-Friendly Hotels in Pattaya

Visiting Thailand’s famous Pattaya is great for those with kids, as fun activities are all around. With many things to do such as the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not or the Frost Magical Ice of Siam, kids will have no trouble being entertained. Moreover, kids have the beach nearby at their disposal offering fun in the sun.

Pattaya’s kid-friendly hotels also offer children’s clubs, pools, and nanny services that can help make children feel more at home. Parents need not worry about their children being accommodated as these hotels below offer fun for the entire family!

The Centara is a must for families as it offers childcare options as well as additional activities for kids. Needless to say, the entire clan can have a dream vacation while taking in the surrounding scenes. Not to mention, The Lost World waterpark will definitely have kids coming back for more. Adults, however, can have their own time by escaping to the SPA Cenvaree, the hotel’s onsite relaxation haven.

Guests can also catch some rays on the hotel’s private beach. Each room in the Centara has an ocean view, where even escaping from the heat still makes you know that you’re in paradise. And, if your beach body needs a bit of work, guests can use the free gym offer at the hotel, or play a bit of tennis at the on-site courts.

Facilities: Children’s club (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), restaurants, bars/lounges, coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, bbq grills, 4 outdoor pools, children’s pool, health club, tennis court, spa, kayaking on site, playground on site, sailing on site, volleyball on site, free water park access, waterslide, sauna, steam room and a arcade/game room.

Pricing: 3,900 – 50,000 baht.

Address: 277, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is known for offering amazing resort facilities in a convenient location. Perfect for families, the hotel makes accessing major tourist attractions easy, as it is located in South Pattaya. This area features Pattaya Beach where water sports are popular. Additionally, Jomtien Beach is also near for a more serene beach-going experience.

The rooms feature a pillow menu, where guests can choose pillows to their comfort. Furthermore, the rooms are spacious and all feature unique decor. The hotel offers in-room childcare, and supervised childcare and activities, allowing for adults to take a break and relax. The hotel also offers a spa, steam room, 6 pools, sauna, hair salon and more.

Facilities: Pillow menu, in-room childcare (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bar/lounge, children’s pool, tennis courts, spa, playground, racquetball/squash, waterslide, steam room, sauna, arcade/game room and billiards.

Pricing: 2,800 – 25,000 baht.

Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is a great place for families to stay as its popularity with children is evident. The hotel is located on the northern end of Pattaya Bay and offers many things for the entire family to do. Shopping at nearby malls and the glorious beach are just a few things that the family can enjoy. Moreover, the hotel also features a children’s pool and fireplace for warming up after a long swim.

The luxurious accommodation includes all the amenities expected for a top-notch hotel. Adult guests can enjoy the rooftop infinity pool, while sipping on delicious drinks from the cocktail bar. In the morning, the family can eat breakfast at either of the 2 restaurants on-site and order coffee from the café. This hotel is a great home base for families as it offers everything you need to stay with ultimate fun and relaxation in mind.

Facilities: Buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), 2 restaurants, bar/lounge, a coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, 2 pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, snorkelling nearby, minibar in room, coffee/tea maker and fireplace.

Pricing: 1,500 – 15,500 baht.

Address: 390 Moo 9, Tambon Nong Prue, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

This family-friendly hotel features family-sized suites and a kid’s club. Additionally, its location makes it super convenient for families who want to go to a shopping mall as it is near Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Holiday Inn is also right on the popular Beach Road, which has many entertaining activities for children. Furthermore, the hotel has a whopping 4 swimming pools, making a pool day fun for the whole family.

Each room has a flat-screen TV with cable channels that include animation shows for kids. And, if parents want to have a quiet night after the kids fall asleep, they can quietly slip away to have adult time on their room’s balcony. Guests can also choose to take a break from parenting and indulge in a massage at the hotel’s Tea Tree Spa. Overall, Holiday Inn is a place that offers adults and children entertainment and convenience.

Facilities: 3 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, airport shuttle, very good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, family rooms, beachfront, bar and a very good breakfast.

Pricing: 2,235 – 13,122 baht.

Address: 463/68 Pattaya Sai 1 Road, Nongprue Banglamung, Chonburi, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand.

Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm atmosphere. This setting is also ideal to revitalize your senses in a beautiful tropical location. And, with its children’s pool, tennis courts, and water sports nearby, it is a hit with families. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests an amazing view of the beach.

The Bali-Hai pier provides easy speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya provides a great place to find bargains and to find entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa provides perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens.

Facilities: In-room childcare (surcharge), buffet breakfast (surcharge), bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, poolside bar, outdoor pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, tennis courts, spa, spa treatment rooms, personal motorised watercraft on site, golfing nearby, snorkelling nearby, waterslide, balcony, minibar, garden, picnic area, terrace and a safety deposit box.

Pricing: 2,144 – 2,827 baht.

Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Needless to say, Pattaya’s hotels rival those of other major cities. Choosing a place to stay that caters to the entire family is definitely achievable as there are many top hotels that feature kid-friendly activities. From the high spender to the budget traveller, your accommodation needs are within arms reach. As most hotels offer free shuttles to tourists destinations, you can be sure to enjoy a family holiday full of fun and adventure.