Where to shop for sports gear at Jungceylon Phuket

Phuket might be known for its beaches and nightlife, but the island also has a thriving fitness culture. From Muay Thai gyms to beach runs at sunrise, staying active is part of daily life for many who live here (as well as those passing through).

If you need new trainers, swimwear, or workout gear, Jungceylon Phuket is one of the most convenient places to shop. With global brands, local favourites, and tax refund perks for tourists, this shopping mall on the island’s famous Patong has become a go-to spot for anyone looking to refresh their sports kit. Here’s a closer look at the main stores worth visiting (some offer VAT refunds!).

Adidas Originals

Location: The Jungle Zone

Adidas Originals is a natural first stop for those who value both fashion and function. This branch at Jungceylon Phuket focuses on the lifestyle side of the brand, perfect if you’re looking for something that transitions easily from a gym session to a casual dinner in Patong.

You’ll find the iconic Superstar trainers, the instantly recognisable three-stripe track jackets, and seasonal collaborations that make sports extra stylish. In addition, they often carry limited drops and items that make great collector’s pieces, so always keep an eye out when browsing.

Adidas Performance Concept Store

Location: The Jungle Zone

While Adidas Originals focuses on style, Adidas Performance Concept Store takes a more technical approach. The shop stocks running shoes, football boots, training gear, and accessories designed with the brand’s latest performance technology. So if you are preparing for a morning run along Patong Beach or need a fresh kit for a training routine before you join a local gym, this is where you will find what you need.

The store staff are generally well informed about product specifications, which helps if you want guidance on choosing footwear that supports your training style. Also, those who are part of Adidas’ global loyalty programme, adiClub, can check for ongoing promotions and seasonal discounts, which are often available here.

PUMA

Location: The Jungle Zone

Due to their functionality and bold design language, PUMA has successfully carved out a strong identity in the sportswear world. At Jungceylon Phuket’s PUMA store, you’ll see a selection of trainers, activewear, and accessories that reflect the brand’s dynamic spirit.

PUMA is a great choice for anyone who likes gear that feels youthful and energetic, with collaborations that often pull from pop culture as much as sport, like PUMA x Squid Game and PUMA X Rosé (Blackpink). Additionally, there’s a selection of kids’ trainers and apparel for parents who want their little ones to stay active.

Under Armour

Location: The Botanica Zone

Under Armour is known for their focus on training gear that supports athletes in various sports and high intensity workouts. Therefore, you’ll find breathable and quick-drying t-shirts, compression leggings, sports bras, running shoes, and gym accessories at the Jungceylon Phuket’s branch.

If you’re looking for apparel suited for Phuket’s hot and humid climate, Under Armour designed their HeatGear range to keep you cool and comfortable. The store also carries the brand’s popular trainers like HOVR™ running shoes, which are lightweight and responsive.

Arena

Location: The Botanica Zone

With Phuket’s beaches and pools always within reach, Arena is a practical stop for anyone who spends time in the water. The Italian aquatic sports brand has swimsuits for men, women, and children. The designs range from competitive one-piece suits to casual bikinis and swim shorts. That means that whether you want to look like the most serious swimmer in the pool or the most fashionable beachgoer, you’ll find it all here.

Arena’s swimwear is known for its quality, being chlorine resistant and designed for long-term durability, unlike many fast-fashion items. The pieces are also suitable for your snorkelling trips around the Andaman Sea thanks to their reliable materials. In addition to swimsuits, Arena also stocks goggles, swim caps, kickboards, and other training aids.

The Outlet Pro

Location: The Jungle Zone

Do you love hunting for bargains? Then The Outlet Pro might become your new favourite shop at Jungceylon Phuket. It gathers past-season items from major sportswear brands and offers them at reduced prices. The racks are filled with trainers, gym apparel, and sports accessories from brands like Nike and Adidas that may be a season behind in design but remain excellent in quality.

It’s a good stop if you’re stocking up for practical reasons rather than chasing the latest release (although you might just stumble upon a collection you missed the first time around). For example, shoppers often find affordable running shoes, backpacks, and activewear basics here. Since stock rotates regularly, you never know what you might find, which makes shopping for your sports gear feel like a treasure hunt.

Peungnoiz Hype Street

Location: The Jungle Zone

Peungnoiz Hype Street is an exciting store for sneakerheads and streetwear fans. This is where you can browse brands that have a cult following, often with releases that are hard to track down elsewhere in Phuket. You can find Jordans here, including some collections that are usually difficult to get hold of. New Balance favourites, Adidas staples like the Sambas and Yeezy Boosts, and PUMA trainers are all available here, too.

The shop’s energy is as distinctive as its stock. Bright neon, geometric shelving, and playful details give the space a personality that makes it unique compared to traditional sports outlets.

Robinson Department Store

Location: The Botanica Zone

Robinson Department Store at Jungceylon Phuket has a large sports section covering multiple international brands in one space. It’s particularly convenient if you prefer comparing options side by side, with options including trainers, running shorts, backpacks, and more.

The range here often includes mid-range labels like Nike, Fila, New Balance, or Reebok alongside more accessible brands.

The variety makes it a popular option for families since it allows them to buy footwear for adults and children in the same place. Moreover, seasonal sales are common, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for promotions when visiting.

Other sports stores to check out

Jungceylon Phuket’s line-up of sports retailers is not limited to big training-focused brands. Skechers, for example, has become a global favourite for footwear built around comfort. The store stocks lightweight trainers, slip-ons, and walking shoes with cushioned soles. Although the range is still new and limited, you can also find performance shoes with unique technology at Skechers.

Of course, it’s Phuket, so surf culture is represented well throughout the mall. Active surfers can head to Roxy and Quiksilver for boardshorts, rash guards, surfboards, and laid-back apparel. Rip Curl has a similar focus, with wetsuits, bikinis, and surf-ready gears, plus practical accessories such as goggles, waterproof bags, and surf wax for anyone planning to hit Kata or Karon Beach. Billabong and RVCA round out the trio, offering a mix of surfwear and lifestyle fashion.

Insider tips for sports enthusiasts

Jungceylon Phuket is one of the few places in Phuket where you can move between multiple sports brands under one roof. The mall is massive and split into themed sections. If you want to find what you need quickly without having to wander around (though it’s worth exploring if you have the time), The Jungle Zone and The Botanica Zone house most of the sports-focused shops.

For tourists, it’s worth checking which sports stores offer VAT refunds at Jungceylon Phuket. Many of the stores participate in the scheme, including PUMA, Under Armour, Peungnoiz Hype Street, and Robinson Department Store. Remember to request a VAT refund form at the time of purchase and keep your receipts, then claim your refund when departing Thailand.

Jungceylon Phuket is open daily from 11am to 10pm. For more information, including promotions and discounts, follow them on Facebook or visit their official website.

