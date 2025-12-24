Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai van driver named Kittipong died after shooting himself at a Phuket shooting range on December 23, with the incident captured on CCTV.

Kittipong rented a Glock 19 pistol and fired nine bullets at a target before turning the gun on himself, collapsing immediately after the shot.

Despite being rushed to Thalang Hospital and then Vachira Phuket Hospital, Kittipong succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

The motive behind the incident is unclear, but investigators are exploring potential personal, financial, or mental health issues, amid online speculation about rising economic pressures in Phuket.

A Thai van driver died after shooting himself at a shooting range in Phuket yesterday, December 23. The incident occurred in front of a staff member and was captured on CCTV footage.

Officers from Sakhu Police Station were notified of the incident at around 6pm and rushed to a shooting range located in the Sakhu sub-district of Thalang district. Upon arrival, police found the injured man, later identified as Kittipong, lying in a pool of blood.

Rescue workers rushed Kittipong to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, Kittipong later succumbed to his injuries.

Staff members at the shooting range told police that Kittipong worked as a public van driver. On the day of the incident, he arrived alone at the shooting range and rented a Glock 19 pistol along with 10 bullets, paying a rental fee of 650 baht.

A staff member identified as Arkhom guided Kittipong to shooting lane number 13 and supervised the session. According to Arkhom, Kittipong calmly fired nine bullets at a paper target during the practice.

After that, Kittipong turned to Arkhom and asked how many bullets remained in the firearm. Arkhom replied that there was one bullet left. Moments later, Kittipong suddenly raised the gun to his head and fired a single shot, collapsing to the ground immediately.

Police confirmed that CCTV cameras at the shooting range clearly recorded the entire incident. Investigators inspected the scene and coordinated with forensic officers to collect evidence. Officers also contacted Kittipong’s relatives to inform them of the tragedy.

At this stage, police said the exact motive behind the incident remains unclear. Investigators are continuing enquiries and gathering information about the victim’s background to determine whether personal, financial, or mental health factors may have contributed to the incident.

Many netizens expressed condolences to Kittipong and his family on social media. Some online users speculated that economic pressures may have played a role.

One commenter on a report shared by the Phuket Times pointed out that the cost of living in Phuket has risen significantly. He said many people are struggling to make ends meet, are unable to save money, and face increasing financial stress, which may be worsened by scam losses.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.