Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 24, 2025, 2:27 PM
116 2 minutes read
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai van driver named Kittipong died after shooting himself at a Phuket shooting range on December 23, with the incident captured on CCTV.
  • Kittipong rented a Glock 19 pistol and fired nine bullets at a target before turning the gun on himself, collapsing immediately after the shot.
  • Despite being rushed to Thalang Hospital and then Vachira Phuket Hospital, Kittipong succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.
  • The motive behind the incident is unclear, but investigators are exploring potential personal, financial, or mental health issues, amid online speculation about rising economic pressures in Phuket.

A Thai van driver died after shooting himself at a shooting range in Phuket yesterday, December 23. The incident occurred in front of a staff member and was captured on CCTV footage.

Officers from Sakhu Police Station were notified of the incident at around 6pm and rushed to a shooting range located in the Sakhu sub-district of Thalang district. Upon arrival, police found the injured man, later identified as Kittipong, lying in a pool of blood.

Rescue workers rushed Kittipong to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts, Kittipong later succumbed to his injuries.

Staff members at the shooting range told police that Kittipong worked as a public van driver. On the day of the incident, he arrived alone at the shooting range and rented a Glock 19 pistol along with 10 bullets, paying a rental fee of 650 baht.

A staff member identified as Arkhom guided Kittipong to shooting lane number 13 and supervised the session. According to Arkhom, Kittipong calmly fired nine bullets at a paper target during the practice.

Thai man shoots himself at Phuket shooting range
Photo via Khao Phuket

After that, Kittipong turned to Arkhom and asked how many bullets remained in the firearm. Arkhom replied that there was one bullet left. Moments later, Kittipong suddenly raised the gun to his head and fired a single shot, collapsing to the ground immediately.

Police confirmed that CCTV cameras at the shooting range clearly recorded the entire incident. Investigators inspected the scene and coordinated with forensic officers to collect evidence. Officers also contacted Kittipong’s relatives to inform them of the tragedy.

Related Articles
Suicide at Phuket shooting range
Photo via MGR Online

At this stage, police said the exact motive behind the incident remains unclear. Investigators are continuing enquiries and gathering information about the victim’s background to determine whether personal, financial, or mental health factors may have contributed to the incident.

Many netizens expressed condolences to Kittipong and his family on social media. Some online users speculated that economic pressures may have played a role.

Thai man commits suicide at Phuket shooting range
Photo via Matichon

One commenter on a report shared by the Phuket Times pointed out that the cost of living in Phuket has risen significantly. He said many people are struggling to make ends meet, are unable to save money, and face increasing financial stress, which may be worsened by scam losses.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Thaiger QUIZ
Phuket Shooting Range Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What happened to Kittipong at the shooting range in Phuket?
  2. 2. What type of gun did Kittipong rent at the shooting range?
  3. 3. How many bullets did Kittipong have when he rented the gun?
  4. 4. What did Kittipong do before shooting himself?
  5. 5. Who supervised Kittipong during his shooting session?
  6. 6. What did Kittipong ask Arkhom before the incident?
  7. 7. What was the reaction of netizens after the incident?
  8. 8. What did police say about the motive behind Kittipong's actions?
  9. 9. Where was Kittipong taken for emergency treatment?
  10. 10. What hotline is provided for those in emotional distress?

Latest Thailand News
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

3 minutes ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

39 minutes ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

45 minutes ago
Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail

1 hour ago
Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels

2 hours ago
Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

3 hours ago
Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket

4 hours ago
Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge

5 hours ago
Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway

5 hours ago
Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo

5 hours ago
Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare

21 hours ago
Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia | Thaiger Thailand News

Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia

22 hours ago
Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani

23 hours ago
Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail

24 hours ago
Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home

1 day ago
Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers

1 day ago
Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village

1 day ago
Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026) | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Top hospitality marketing agencies in Thailand (2026)

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi holds emergency meeting after drone incident

1 day ago
Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino | Thaiger Thailand News

Starving lions and bears found in raid on border casino

1 day ago
Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees | Thaiger Education

Chulalongkorn University hosts Bhutan’s King and Queen for honorary degrees

1 day ago
Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani teacher apologises after kneeing 10 year old

1 day ago
Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Road Rage Horror: Man Gunned Down on Si Rat Expressway After Toll Dispute

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 24, 2025, 2:27 PM
116 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.