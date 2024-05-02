Your ultimate guide to the new Jungceylon Phuket

PHOTO: Jungceylon Phuket

Have you been to the revamped Jungceylon Shopping Centre Phuket yet? After undergoing extensive renovations, the mall finally launched its fresh new look in October 2023. And we have to admit, it is now better than ever. Today, it boasts a new identity as “The Oasis of Shopping,” with a refreshed shopping experience (over 300 stores!), upgraded services, and fun things to do. Spanning 200,000 square metres in the heart of Patong, it has been transformed into a “Tropical Resort Mall,” seamlessly blending nature with architecture, with four different zones. Below, we’ve created a guide to enjoy the new zones at Jungceylon Shopping Centre Phuket.

The Jungle – Where you can find everything

On the outside, The Jungle has a Tropical Resort Style that blends with nature, inviting you to relax and take your time. Inside, this zone truly has it all. Start from the lifestyle-fashion street, where you shop everything from street fashion to sporty gear to accessories. Some of the famous brands you’ll find here include American Eagle, UNIQLO, LYN, Rip Curl, and Mellisa.

When you need to recharge your energy after all that shopping, The Jungle boasts two food spots. First up is the “Love Eat” zone, a courthouse-style food zone that offers all sorts of tasty dishes. The second one is the “Food Bazaar,” which has a modern Chinese atmosphere but serves up a range of food from around the world, such as Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Italian, and Korean dishes.

The Jungle Zone is also home to Thairapy. It’s the place to treat yourself to relaxing Thai massages and spa treatments done by experts. Plus, you can pick up spa products and Thai souvenirs.

The Bay – All kinds of shows and the perfect meeting place

The star of the show at The Bay is a massive 20-metre Chinese Junk Boat with its very own catwalk. This boat isn’t just for a show though, it’s basically the centre of all the action. It hosts different kinds of performances and events throughout the year. The area surrounding the boat is often full of fun activities and exhibitions as well.

Aside from being a great place to watch shows, The Bay is also a fantastic spot to meet your friends. With famous restaurants, international fast-food joints, and food kiosks all around, you’ll never go hungry here. And speaking of food, among the restaurants you can find here are Shabushi, Fuji, and Tim Hortons.

In addition, you can check out special deals and info about Jungceylon Phuket at the Tourist Privilege booth, or get all the help you need as a tourist at the Tourist Centre.

The Botanica – For the shopaholics and fun-loving individuals

PHOTO: The Botanica Zone at Jungceylon Phuket

With glasshouses shimmering in the sunlight, sculptures made of art, and bright funky colours, The Botanica zone at Jungceylon Phuket is a modern wonderland. But this zone is not only beautiful, it also houses leading department stores like Robinson and Big C. Additionally, it’s the place to go when you’re looking for Thai and International designer brands, such as Gentlewoman, Coach, Guess,Under Armour, SKECHERS, Birkenstock, Jaspal, CPS CHAP, and Charles & Keith. Want a new gadget? You can find IT stores here, too, like Samsung, Studio 7, and even Banana IT.

And if you’re not in the mood for shopping, The Botanica also has fun attractions for the whole family. You can watch movies at the SF Cinema, or let the kids play at Kidzooona or Froggy’s Fun Park. Moreover, there are cosy cafes to chill in when you’re ready to relax.

The Garden – The ultimate hang-out spot

While there are restaurants, food stalls, and cafes all around Jungceylon Phuket, you’ll find most of them at The Garden Zone. The whole zone is very beautiful and an attraction in itself, decorated with vibrant art and sculptures of colourful flowers, butterflies, and countless trees.

Stroll around the walkway and you’ll notice that it’s lined with Sino-Portuguese-style shop-houses all home to high-quality restaurants offering exotic international delicacies. Among the culinary delights, you’ll find renowned restaurants like Greyhound Cafe, Roxane Café & Restaurant, WHY NOT, Spice House, and Spoon Restaurant.

The Garden is Jungceylon Phuket’s hub of nightlife. After the sun sets, it turns into a vibrant scene with bars, lounges, and wine bars. Therefore, it’s the perfect hang-out spot with friends, whether you prefer sipping cocktails or dancing the night away (or both!).

How to find Jungceylon Shopping Centre Phuket

Given its massive size, it’s actually not that hard to find Jungceylon Shopping Centre in Phuket. It’s located at the intersection of Bangla Walking Street and Rat-u-thit 200 Years Road (Sai 2 Road). You can reach it from Sai 3 Road as well.

What makes the mall more convenient to access is that it’s connected to the M Social Phuket. It’s also surrounded by over 1,500 hotels. So, no matter where you’re staying in Patong, you won’t have any problem accessing Jungceylon Shopping Centre. And if you’re driving there yourself, you’ll be happy to know that the mall’s parking area can accommodate up to 2,000 cars and coaches.

If you’re looking for a place to shop, eat, and have fun, be sure to visit Jungceylon Shopping Centre in Patong. The mall is open daily from 11.00 to 22.00.

For more information, visit Jungceylon Shopping Centre Phuket’s website.

Sponsored