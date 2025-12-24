Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

December 24, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Key insights from the news

  • A Chinese businessman, Liu Hongbo, and his wife were arrested in Phuket after fleeing China to evade legal responsibility for a deadly flooding incident at his gold mine, which resulted in multiple worker fatalities.
  • Chinese authorities requested assistance from Thai police to locate Liu, who had failed to cooperate with investigators regarding the flooding incident and subsequently left China.
  • Thai immigration officers discovered Liu and his wife at a hospital in Phuket, where they were found to have overstayed their visas by 113 days, leading to their arrest on December 23.
  • The couple will face legal action in Thailand for visa violations before being deported to China to address the serious charges related to the mine flooding incident.

Thai police arrested a Chinese businessman and his wife in Phuket after they fled China to avoid legal responsibility following a deadly flooding incident at a gold mine.

Officers from Immigration Bureau Division 1 were contacted by Chinese officials requesting assistance in locating a wanted suspect, 56 year old Liu Hongbo. Liu was reported to be the owner of a gold mine in China where a serious flooding incident occurred, resulting in the deaths of multiple workers.

Chinese authorities said that as the owner of the mine, Liu was required to take legal responsibility for the incident. However, he and his wife failed to cooperate with investigators and instead fled the country, later entering Thailand.

Authorities did not release further details about the flooding, including the exact number of victims, but confirmed that the case involved multiple fatalities and was considered serious by Chinese law enforcement.

Chinese man arrested while hiding in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Thai immigration officers launched an investigation and successfully tracked down Liu and his wife at a hospital in Phuket. The couple were arrested yesterday, December 23.

During checks, officers found that both Chinese nationals had overstayed their visas by 113 days. Immigration police said the couple would first face legal action in Thailand for overstaying before being deported back to China to face further proceedings related to the gold mine incident.

Wanted Chinese man arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The case follows several similar incidents in recent months involving foreign nationals fleeing to Thailand after serious crimes abroad.

In one case, two Indian brothers were arrested in Phuket after fleeing India following a fire at their nightclub in Goa, which killed employees and customers.

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Last week, Thai police also arrested a Kazakh national in Phuket who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for involvement in a large-scale fraud case in Kazakhstan.

In another recent case, a Chinese man was arrested in Bangkok after fleeing China over a bid-rigging scandal. He was accused of interfering with public procurement processes and paying bribes to senior officials to gain advantages in supplying medical equipment, causing damages estimated at more than 260 million baht.

Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

