People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

Thailand’s political chessboard just shifted again, and the clock is now ticking on Anutin Charnvirakul’s path to power.

In a dramatic U-turn, the People’s Party (PP) announced this morning, September 3, that it would support Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister, but only under strict conditions that could collapse the new government within months.

The announcement came at 8.45am, when Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, PP party-list MP and party leader, laid out a five-point ultimatum, designed to safeguard democratic reform and prevent the rise of a so-called “outsider PM.”

“The party fears that if we abstain, no one will secure a majority, opening the door for someone outside the system to take power.”

Over the past five days, intense negotiations with the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties led to a consensus, but not without strings attached. The PP’s support is contingent on Anutin signing a formal agreement to dissolve Parliament within four months of the new government’s policy announcement.

“Without this commitment, our decision is void.”

The five conditions set by the PP are:

Parliament must be dissolved within four months of the policy statement to allow fresh elections. If the Constitutional Court decides a referendum is required before amending the charter, the government must hold one to allow an elected Constituent Assembly to draft a new constitution before the next election. If the court rules no referendum is needed, the next Cabinet must expedite a constitutional amendment to allow a new charter to be written during this term. Bhumjaithai must not form a majority government to block early dissolution. The PP will remain in opposition and refuse any Cabinet positions.

The move follows days of uncertainty and pressure on the PPP to break the stalemate after Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s disqualification last Friday, August 29. As the largest bloc in Parliament with 143 seats, their decision is now seen as a kingmaker move.

Just yesterday, September 2, PP spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu challenged the Pheu Thai Party to dissolve the House, warning that the party would take action if no steps were taken.

“We have not been stalling. We’ve consistently called for dissolution. If that call goes unanswered, we’ll choose the least risky path forward.”

Pheu Thai claimed legal grey areas prevented caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai from dissolving Parliament, but PP insiders pushed ahead, reported Matichon and Bangkok Post.

Over two days, more than 20,000 responses poured in from PP members nationwide via SMS and LINE Official Account, according to MP Pakornwut Udompipatsakul.

Despite early confusion and misreporting online, PP leaders huddled behind closed doors, finally settling on a plan that leaves Anutin with a shot at power but only if he agrees to be a temporary tenant.

“If he wants our votes, he must sign and go,” said Natthaphong.