Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

Seven Thai nationals were intercepted by the Burapha Task Force as they attempted to return from Cambodia after being lured into working for an online gambling site. The group decided to flee home when the promised conditions were not met.

At approximately 12pm yesterday, September 2, Police Colonel Chainarong Kasi, commander of the Aranyaprathet Task Force, directed officers from the Aranyaprathet Special Unit and the 1204th Ranger Company under the 12th Ranger Regiment to patrol the border areas.

During their patrol, they discovered a suspicious group of seven people, comprising four men and three women, hiding in the forest near the road about 1 kilometre from the border. This location was in Baan Noen Sombun, Moo 12, Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Upon investigation, the officers confirmed that the group consisted of Thai nationals who had illegally crossed back from Cambodia.

An initial inquiry revealed that they had travelled to Cambodia in late August with the intention of working as housekeepers and administrators for an online gambling platform. However, since they had not commenced work and incurred no travel expenses, they chose to return to Thailand.

The group had crossed back into the country through a natural border. Subsequently, the officials escorted them to the 1204th Ranger Company for a thorough investigation. Following the inquiry, the people were handed over to the police at Khlong Nam Sai station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, at 4.20am on September 2, soldiers from the Eastern Military Force’s Aranyaprathet Task Force, including Ranger Company 1204 and the 30th Cavalry Battalion, conducted a patrol in Baan Phan Suek, Village 5, Phan Suk subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district. During the operation, they discovered 16 Cambodian nationals, 11 men and five women, hiding in a sugarcane field on the village outskirts.

Initial questioning revealed the group had crossed the border illegally in search of construction jobs. Each migrant had agreed to pay around 6,000 baht (US$185) to a trafficker once they reached their workplace, with 1,500 baht (US$45) already handed over before entering Thailand.