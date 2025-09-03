Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

Escapees reveal deceptive promises driving illegal entry

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
119 1 minute read
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of สวท.สระแก้ว Facebook

Seven Thai nationals were intercepted by the Burapha Task Force as they attempted to return from Cambodia after being lured into working for an online gambling site. The group decided to flee home when the promised conditions were not met.

At approximately 12pm yesterday, September 2, Police Colonel Chainarong Kasi, commander of the Aranyaprathet Task Force, directed officers from the Aranyaprathet Special Unit and the 1204th Ranger Company under the 12th Ranger Regiment to patrol the border areas.

During their patrol, they discovered a suspicious group of seven people, comprising four men and three women, hiding in the forest near the road about 1 kilometre from the border. This location was in Baan Noen Sombun, Moo 12, Khlong Nam Sai subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of สวท.สระแก้ว Facebook

Upon investigation, the officers confirmed that the group consisted of Thai nationals who had illegally crossed back from Cambodia.

An initial inquiry revealed that they had travelled to Cambodia in late August with the intention of working as housekeepers and administrators for an online gambling platform. However, since they had not commenced work and incurred no travel expenses, they chose to return to Thailand.

May be an image of 2 people and grass

The group had crossed back into the country through a natural border. Subsequently, the officials escorted them to the 1204th Ranger Company for a thorough investigation. Following the inquiry, the people were handed over to the police at Khlong Nam Sai station for further legal proceedings.

Related Articles

May be an image of 6 people

In similar news, at 4.20am on September 2, soldiers from the Eastern Military Force’s Aranyaprathet Task Force, including Ranger Company 1204 and the 30th Cavalry Battalion, conducted a patrol in Baan Phan Suek, Village 5, Phan Suk subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district. During the operation, they discovered 16 Cambodian nationals, 11 men and five women, hiding in a sugarcane field on the village outskirts.

Initial questioning revealed the group had crossed the border illegally in search of construction jobs. Each migrant had agreed to pay around 6,000 baht (US$185) to a trafficker once they reached their workplace, with 1,500 baht (US$45) already handed over before entering Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

47 minutes ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

52 minutes ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

1 hour ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

1 hour ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

2 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

2 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

2 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

2 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

2 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

2 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

3 hours ago
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

3 hours ago
People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video) | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

3 hours ago
Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit | Thaiger Crime News

Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods

3 hours ago
PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability

4 hours ago
Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot

19 hours ago
Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses

19 hours ago
Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT | Thaiger Bangkok News

Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT

20 hours ago
Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site

20 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit

21 hours ago
Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big

21 hours ago
Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
119 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.