Get the most out of your Phuket trip with these tourist shopping privileges

From Tourist Privilege to the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale, here are some shopping deals Jungceylon Phuket offers

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya20 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
50 5 minutes read
Get the most out of your Phuket trip with these tourist shopping privileges | Thaiger
Best Fest Deal at the basement level. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Phuket’s beaches might be the main draw, but if you’re planning to visit the island this summer, you’ll want to add shopping to your itinerary. One of the island’s most iconic shopping malls, Jungceylon in Phuket, is going all in with a string of exclusive deals for tourists this season.

We’re talking up to 70% off across big-name brands and local favourites, instant freebies just for showing your passport or boarding pass, and many other perks. Here’s the lowdown on what to shop, where to flash your receipts, and how to turn a shopping break into the highlight of your Phuket trip.

In this article

Promotion (click to jump to section) What you get How to redeem Valid until
Amazing Thailand Grand Sale Up to 70% off, free shopping bag with 2,000 baht spend, raffle entry, chance to meet Nunew Chawarin Spend 2,000 baht and register receipts at Tourist Privilege Booth and online August 31, 2025
Visa Thailand Grand Sale 100 to 300 baht dining vouchers for Visa cardholders Show receipt (2,000 to 5,000 baht) and Visa card at Tourist Privilege Booth August 31, 2025
Best Fest Deals (Basement) Up to 50% off souvenirs, wellness, spa items. Free bags with 1,000 to 3,000 baht spend Shop in The Jungle Zone basement and redeem gifts at Tourist Privilege Booth October 31, 2025
WeChat Pay Offers Free items or vouchers with 2,000 baht spend Pay with WeChat Pay at any store (excluding Robinson and BigC) Limited-time offer
AirAsia Boarding Pass Perk Tourist Privilege Card and Elephant Collection souvenir Show your AirAsia boarding pass at Tourist Privilege Booth While supplies last
Tourist Privilege Programme Extra 5 to 70% discounts across participating stores Register at Tourist Privilege Booth with passport, hotel keycard, or boarding pass No expiry date

Amazing Thailand Grand Sale (up to 70% off and a chance to meet a Thai star)

Amazing Thailand Grand Sale
Amazing Thailand Grand Sale. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Are you in Phuket before August 31? Then make time for the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025. This nationwide campaign rewards tourists with major savings and added-value experiences during their trip, and the theme is simple: the more you shop, the more you win.

The sale includes up to 70% off at participating shops throughout the mall. From fashion to lifestyle brands, beauty, electronics, and Thai-made gifts, the selection is both extensive and exciting. Plus, you may receive a free special-edition shopping bag if you spend 2,000 baht or more at any participating store. You can collect your gift at the Tourist Privilege Booth in The Bay Zone.

Aside from the significant savings, there are a lot more perks you can get during the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale. These include:

Raffle draw

Tourists who spend a minimum of 2,000 baht at participating venues can register their receipts on the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale website to enter a prize draw.

Related Articles

The top prize is a two-day, one-night stay at the Villa Maroc Resort in Pranburi, valued at 20,000 baht. Lucky shoppers may also win an invitation to a meet-and-greet event with Thai singer and actor Nunew Chawarin on August 25.

Top spenders awards

Junction Phuket is also honouring high spenders. The top 10 individual shoppers will be awarded a trophy from the Tourism Authority of Thailand. So if you love to shop, it’s time to go all in.

VISA Thailand Grand Sale (instant rewards for cardholders)

VISA Thailand Grand Sale at Jungceylon Phuket
VISA Thailand Grand Sale. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Running alongside the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale is another generous promotion for international shoppers using Visa cards issued outside of Thailand. This promotion allows you to turn your purchases into a free meal.

From now until August 31, simply spend a minimum of:

  • 5,000 baht on a single receipt to receive a 300 baht dining voucher
  • 2,000 baht on a single receipt to receive a 100 baht voucher.

All you have to do is take your receipt and Visa card to Jungceylon Phuket’s Tourist Privilege Booth. There, you’ll scan a QR code and receive a digital voucher. This will be exchanged for a printed version, which you can use at one of the designated restaurants or cafés, such as Starbucks, Burger King, and McDonald’s.

Since vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, it’s worth visiting early in the day to redeem this offer. You’ll never know when those free frappes will run dry.

Best Fest Deals (local products and cultural shows at the basement level of Jungceylon Phuket)

If you haven’t made your way downstairs at Jungceylon Phuket yet, you’re missing out. Located in the mall’s immersive Jungle Zone, the basement is home to souvenir stalls, banks, food courts, and the relaxing Thairapy zone, which features Thai massage parlours, nail salons, hair care services, and even a tattoo studio.

It’s also where you’ll find the best-value deals in the entire mall, especially with the Best Fest Deal. Running until October 31, you can enjoy up to a 50% discount on Thai souvenirs, local food, massages, spa, and beauty products.

Moreover, you might get a free mini bag when you spend 1,000 baht, or a crossbody version when you spend 3,000 baht (excluding food court purchases).

Cultural performances at Best Fest Deal, Jungceylon Phuket
Cultural performances at Best Fest Deal. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Oh, and don’t rush off too fast. Stay a little longer and catch one of the weekly Thai cultural shows happening right here. You’ll hear the music before you see the dancers, and it’s worth stopping to watch.

Other discounts to look out for at Jungceylon Phuket

People shopping at Jungceylon Phuket
Various outlets across the mall offer discounts and promotions. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

In addition to the headline promotions, there are more ways to get rewarded while you shop at Jungceylon Phuket. These offers are simple to claim and don’t take much effort, especially if you’re already in the mall.

WeChat Pay specials (quick rewards with every transaction)

WeChat users can enjoy exclusive benefits, too. By spending 2,000 baht or more at any store (excluding Robinson and BigC) using WeChat Pay, you can get rewards. These range from free items to special vouchers

AirAsia privileges (free welcome gift for tourists)

If you flew in with AirAsia x PTA, your boarding pass is more than just proof of travel. Show it at the Tourist Privilege Booth in The Bay Zone and you’ll receive a Tourist Privilege Card along with the Elephant Collection souvenir. This offer is limited to one set per person and is available only to AirAsia passengers.

Tourist Privilege Cards (discounts with no passport required)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jungceylon (@ilovejungceylon)

All tourists at Jungceylon Phuket can get the Tourist Privilege Card. How? Head to the Tourist Privilege Booth, present your passport, hotel keycard, or boarding pass to register for Jungceylon’s Tourist Privilege Programme. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll gain access to even more discounts ranging from 5 to 70% at dozens of stores marked with the Tourist Privilege sticker.

As an international visitor, you can also apply for VAT refunds before departing Thailand. If you plan to do this, keep your receipts and have your purchases available for customs inspection at the airport.

Don’t let these deals pass you by

You came to Phuket for sun, sea, and relaxation, but thanks to Jungceylon Phuket, you can also walk away with exclusive gifts, discounts, and a chance to meet one of Thailand’s biggest stars.

The clock is ticking on many of these deals, so run, don’t walk. And if you’re still packing, maybe bring an empty suitcase (or at least some spare room in your carry-on).

Tip: Start your trip at the Tourist Privilege Booth in The Bay Zone. That’s where everything starts, including the free gifts, entry into prize draws, instant vouchers, and guides on where to get the best shopping deals at Jungceylon Phuket.

For more information, visit jungceylon.com or follow them on Facebook.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

13 hours ago
Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears

13 hours ago
Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes | Thaiger Business News

Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes

14 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother

14 hours ago
Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet | Thaiger Pattaya News

Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet

14 hours ago
Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops

15 hours ago
2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag

15 hours ago
600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny | Thaiger Phuket News

600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny

15 hours ago
12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai

16 hours ago
Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom | Thaiger Business News

Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom

16 hours ago
Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video)

17 hours ago
Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket

17 hours ago
Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya

17 hours ago
MP blasted for &#8216;disrespecting&#8217; Thai military during border clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

MP blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Thai military during border clash

17 hours ago
Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized

17 hours ago
Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai

18 hours ago
New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition] | Thaiger Cafe

New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition]

18 hours ago
Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple

18 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya

18 hours ago
IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed | Thaiger Thailand News

IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed

18 hours ago
Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri

18 hours ago
Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis

19 hours ago
Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle | Thaiger Road deaths

Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle

19 hours ago
Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia

20 hours ago
Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare

20 hours ago
LifestylePhuket TravelThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya20 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
50 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x