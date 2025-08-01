Get the most out of your Phuket trip with these tourist shopping privileges

Phuket’s beaches might be the main draw, but if you’re planning to visit the island this summer, you’ll want to add shopping to your itinerary. One of the island’s most iconic shopping malls, Jungceylon in Phuket, is going all in with a string of exclusive deals for tourists this season.

We’re talking up to 70% off across big-name brands and local favourites, instant freebies just for showing your passport or boarding pass, and many other perks. Here’s the lowdown on what to shop, where to flash your receipts, and how to turn a shopping break into the highlight of your Phuket trip.

Promotion (click to jump to section) What you get How to redeem Valid until Amazing Thailand Grand Sale Up to 70% off, free shopping bag with 2,000 baht spend, raffle entry, chance to meet Nunew Chawarin Spend 2,000 baht and register receipts at Tourist Privilege Booth and online August 31, 2025 Visa Thailand Grand Sale 100 to 300 baht dining vouchers for Visa cardholders Show receipt (2,000 to 5,000 baht) and Visa card at Tourist Privilege Booth August 31, 2025 Best Fest Deals (Basement) Up to 50% off souvenirs, wellness, spa items. Free bags with 1,000 to 3,000 baht spend Shop in The Jungle Zone basement and redeem gifts at Tourist Privilege Booth October 31, 2025 WeChat Pay Offers Free items or vouchers with 2,000 baht spend Pay with WeChat Pay at any store (excluding Robinson and BigC) Limited-time offer AirAsia Boarding Pass Perk Tourist Privilege Card and Elephant Collection souvenir Show your AirAsia boarding pass at Tourist Privilege Booth While supplies last Tourist Privilege Programme Extra 5 to 70% discounts across participating stores Register at Tourist Privilege Booth with passport, hotel keycard, or boarding pass No expiry date

Amazing Thailand Grand Sale (up to 70% off and a chance to meet a Thai star)

Are you in Phuket before August 31? Then make time for the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025. This nationwide campaign rewards tourists with major savings and added-value experiences during their trip, and the theme is simple: the more you shop, the more you win.

The sale includes up to 70% off at participating shops throughout the mall. From fashion to lifestyle brands, beauty, electronics, and Thai-made gifts, the selection is both extensive and exciting. Plus, you may receive a free special-edition shopping bag if you spend 2,000 baht or more at any participating store. You can collect your gift at the Tourist Privilege Booth in The Bay Zone.

Aside from the significant savings, there are a lot more perks you can get during the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale. These include:

Raffle draw

Tourists who spend a minimum of 2,000 baht at participating venues can register their receipts on the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale website to enter a prize draw.

The top prize is a two-day, one-night stay at the Villa Maroc Resort in Pranburi, valued at 20,000 baht. Lucky shoppers may also win an invitation to a meet-and-greet event with Thai singer and actor Nunew Chawarin on August 25.

Top spenders awards

Junction Phuket is also honouring high spenders. The top 10 individual shoppers will be awarded a trophy from the Tourism Authority of Thailand. So if you love to shop, it’s time to go all in.

VISA Thailand Grand Sale (instant rewards for cardholders)

Running alongside the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale is another generous promotion for international shoppers using Visa cards issued outside of Thailand. This promotion allows you to turn your purchases into a free meal.

From now until August 31, simply spend a minimum of:

5,000 baht on a single receipt to receive a 300 baht dining voucher

2,000 baht on a single receipt to receive a 100 baht voucher.

All you have to do is take your receipt and Visa card to Jungceylon Phuket’s Tourist Privilege Booth. There, you’ll scan a QR code and receive a digital voucher. This will be exchanged for a printed version, which you can use at one of the designated restaurants or cafés, such as Starbucks, Burger King, and McDonald’s.

Since vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, it’s worth visiting early in the day to redeem this offer. You’ll never know when those free frappes will run dry.

Best Fest Deals (local products and cultural shows at the basement level of Jungceylon Phuket)

If you haven’t made your way downstairs at Jungceylon Phuket yet, you’re missing out. Located in the mall’s immersive Jungle Zone, the basement is home to souvenir stalls, banks, food courts, and the relaxing Thairapy zone, which features Thai massage parlours, nail salons, hair care services, and even a tattoo studio.

It’s also where you’ll find the best-value deals in the entire mall, especially with the Best Fest Deal. Running until October 31, you can enjoy up to a 50% discount on Thai souvenirs, local food, massages, spa, and beauty products.

Moreover, you might get a free mini bag when you spend 1,000 baht, or a crossbody version when you spend 3,000 baht (excluding food court purchases).

Oh, and don’t rush off too fast. Stay a little longer and catch one of the weekly Thai cultural shows happening right here. You’ll hear the music before you see the dancers, and it’s worth stopping to watch.

Other discounts to look out for at Jungceylon Phuket

In addition to the headline promotions, there are more ways to get rewarded while you shop at Jungceylon Phuket. These offers are simple to claim and don’t take much effort, especially if you’re already in the mall.

WeChat Pay specials (quick rewards with every transaction)

WeChat users can enjoy exclusive benefits, too. By spending 2,000 baht or more at any store (excluding Robinson and BigC) using WeChat Pay, you can get rewards. These range from free items to special vouchers

AirAsia privileges (free welcome gift for tourists)

If you flew in with AirAsia x PTA, your boarding pass is more than just proof of travel. Show it at the Tourist Privilege Booth in The Bay Zone and you’ll receive a Tourist Privilege Card along with the Elephant Collection souvenir. This offer is limited to one set per person and is available only to AirAsia passengers.

Tourist Privilege Cards (discounts with no passport required)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungceylon (@ilovejungceylon)

All tourists at Jungceylon Phuket can get the Tourist Privilege Card. How? Head to the Tourist Privilege Booth, present your passport, hotel keycard, or boarding pass to register for Jungceylon’s Tourist Privilege Programme. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll gain access to even more discounts ranging from 5 to 70% at dozens of stores marked with the Tourist Privilege sticker.

As an international visitor, you can also apply for VAT refunds before departing Thailand. If you plan to do this, keep your receipts and have your purchases available for customs inspection at the airport.

Don’t let these deals pass you by

You came to Phuket for sun, sea, and relaxation, but thanks to Jungceylon Phuket, you can also walk away with exclusive gifts, discounts, and a chance to meet one of Thailand’s biggest stars.

The clock is ticking on many of these deals, so run, don’t walk. And if you’re still packing, maybe bring an empty suitcase (or at least some spare room in your carry-on).

Tip: Start your trip at the Tourist Privilege Booth in The Bay Zone. That’s where everything starts, including the free gifts, entry into prize draws, instant vouchers, and guides on where to get the best shopping deals at Jungceylon Phuket.

For more information, visit jungceylon.com or follow them on Facebook.

