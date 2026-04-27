Bangkok rolls out new bus stops with clearer route and digital displays

A Bangkok bus stop upgrade project aims to modernise more than 1,100 locations across the city this year, with nearly half set to feature digital displays providing real-time bus arrival information.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapal announced on April 21 that the initiative is a collaboration between the BMA, Mayday, Grab, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, which are supporting funding, technology, and transport data.

The project is intended to improve accessibility and clarity for commuters and tourists. Upgrades include two formats: redesigned traditional bus stops and new digital bus stops.

Bangkok currently has around 5,199 bus stops in operation. Under the plan, more than 1,100 will be upgraded, including 600 redesigned stops and 500 equipped with digital screens.

The redesigned stops are based on existing structures and are being implemented in key areas such as business districts, city centres, main roads, and densely populated neighbourhoods.

According to the BMA, the new format is designed for ease of use, with clearly displayed bus routes and lines, walking maps to indicate nearby areas, and information on more than 30 surrounding landmarks and attractions. Designs are adapted to different traffic conditions while maintaining readability.

The digital bus stops will display real-time bus arrival updates, with data integrated from major public and private transport providers. Installation is ongoing, with broader rollout expected from May and completion targeted within 2026.

Separately, the BMA has also advanced footpath improvements under Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt. On April 22, the administration reported progress across several projects, including the renovation of footpaths. A total of 1,100 kilometres of footpaths have been constructed or upgraded along 119 roads in Bangkok.

Some of these footpaths, such as those along Asok Montri Road, have become more vibrant thanks to colourful manhole covers displaying the neighbourhood’s identity.

Chadchart’s four-year term will conclude on May 21, 2026. A new Bangkok gubernatorial election is expected in mid-2026, likely on June 28, although it remains unclear whether he will stand for re-election.