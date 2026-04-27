Thai prison denies mistreatment and corruption allegations from inmate’s leaked audio

Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi denied allegations of mistreatment and corruption raised by an inmate, Chaowalit “Sia Paeng” Thongduang, following leaked audio recordings released last week.

The recordings accused officials at Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi of unfair treatment, granting privileges to certain inmates, and engaging in corrupt practices.

Paeng claimed prison officials deliberately blocked documents he submitted to the court, preventing him from defending himself. He also alleged that other inmates faced similar issues, suggesting officials aimed to maintain control over prison-related funds.

He further alleged that some inmates, particularly foreign drug offenders, were allowed access to mobile phones and computers.

Paeng called for an investigation into the allegations and requested a transfer to another prison, citing concerns over his treatment.

In response, Department of Corrections director Prawut Wongsinin ordered Bang Kwang Central Prison to clarify the claims and ensure fairness. He also stated he planned to meet Paeng to discuss the matter.

KhaoSod reported on Saturday, April 25, citing a senior Justice Ministry official, that the prison denied obstructing Paeng’s legal process.

However, officials acknowledged that his documents had not been submitted due to oversight, stating they had “forgotten” because of the volume of paperwork. The documents have since been forwarded to the Supreme Court.

Regarding access to devices, prison officials said inmates, including Paeng, are permitted to use 16 computers to communicate with family members. These communications are monitored and terminated if they breach prison regulations.

Officials added that the leaked recordings were made by Paeng’s relatives without authorisation during a visit. The prison stated that Paeng would face disciplinary action for violating rules, while action against the relative is still under consideration.

On the request for transfer, officials said relevant departments would review the matter. If approved, Paeng could be moved to a maximum-security or Supermax facility, which would impose stricter conditions than Bang Kwang Central Prison.

The Justice Ministry source also suggested the complaints may have followed disciplinary measures against Paeng. He was reportedly placed in isolation after assaulting another inmate.