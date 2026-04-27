Thai prison denies mistreatment and corruption allegations from inmate’s leaked audio

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 1:32 PM
83 1 minute read
Thai prison denies mistreatment and corruption allegations from inmate’s leaked audio | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi denied allegations of mistreatment and corruption raised by an inmate, Chaowalit “Sia Paeng” Thongduang, following leaked audio recordings released last week.

The recordings accused officials at Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi of unfair treatment, granting privileges to certain inmates, and engaging in corrupt practices.

Paeng claimed prison officials deliberately blocked documents he submitted to the court, preventing him from defending himself. He also alleged that other inmates faced similar issues, suggesting officials aimed to maintain control over prison-related funds.

He further alleged that some inmates, particularly foreign drug offenders, were allowed access to mobile phones and computers.

Paeng called for an investigation into the allegations and requested a transfer to another prison, citing concerns over his treatment.

Thai prison denies corruption and mistreatment allegations
Photo via KhaoSod

In response, Department of Corrections director Prawut Wongsinin ordered Bang Kwang Central Prison to clarify the claims and ensure fairness. He also stated he planned to meet Paeng to discuss the matter.

KhaoSod reported on Saturday, April 25, citing a senior Justice Ministry official, that the prison denied obstructing Paeng’s legal process.

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However, officials acknowledged that his documents had not been submitted due to oversight, stating they had “forgotten” because of the volume of paperwork. The documents have since been forwarded to the Supreme Court.

Regarding access to devices, prison officials said inmates, including Paeng, are permitted to use 16 computers to communicate with family members. These communications are monitored and terminated if they breach prison regulations.

Sia Paeng accuses prison of treating him unfair
Photo via ThaiRath

Officials added that the leaked recordings were made by Paeng’s relatives without authorisation during a visit. The prison stated that Paeng would face disciplinary action for violating rules, while action against the relative is still under consideration.

On the request for transfer, officials said relevant departments would review the matter. If approved, Paeng could be moved to a maximum-security or Supermax facility, which would impose stricter conditions than Bang Kwang Central Prison.

The Justice Ministry source also suggested the complaints may have followed disciplinary measures against Paeng. He was reportedly placed in isolation after assaulting another inmate.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 1:32 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.