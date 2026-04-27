Thai AirAsia halt nine routes from Don Mueang due to fuel crisis

Thai AirAsia has revised its summer 2026 flight schedule, temporarily suspending nine international routes from Don Mueang Airport and reducing services on others, as rising jet fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict put pressure on airline operations.

The carrier has halted services on several routes, with some suspensions running through to late October 2026.

The following routes have been suspended:

Don Mueang – Kathmandu: Suspended April 28 to August 1. The route previously operated four and three flights per week.

Suspended April 28 to August 1. The route previously operated four and three flights per week. Don Mueang – Denpasar: Suspended May 1 to June 30. The route previously operated once daily.

Suspended May 1 to June 30. The route previously operated once daily. Don Mueang – Singapore: Suspended May 12 to June 30. The route previously operated twice daily.

Suspended May 12 to June 30. The route previously operated twice daily. Don Mueang – Hong Kong: Suspended May 11 to June 30. The route previously operated once daily.

Suspended May 11 to June 30. The route previously operated once daily. Don Mueang – Kuala Lumpur: Suspended April 29 to October 24. The route previously operated once daily.

Suspended April 29 to October 24. The route previously operated once daily. Don Mueang – Ahmedabad: Suspended May 27 to October 25. The route previously operated five flights per week.

Suspended May 27 to October 25. The route previously operated five flights per week. Don Mueang – Guwahati: Suspended April 28 to October 24. The route previously operated four flights per week.

Suspended April 28 to October 24. The route previously operated four flights per week. Don Mueang – Jaipur: Suspended May 11 to October 24. The route previously operated five flights per week.

Suspended May 11 to October 24. The route previously operated five flights per week. Don Mueang – Lucknow: Suspended June 2 to October 24. The route previously operated four flights per week.

Several routes cancelled earlier in the year also remain suspended, including:

Suvarnabhumi – Narathiwat service (flights FD4252/4253) is suspended from April 21 to October 24

service (flights FD4252/4253) is suspended from April 21 to October 24 Don Mueang – Xi’an route (flights FD588/589) is suspended from May 11 to October 23

route (flights FD588/589) is suspended from May 11 to October 23 Hong Kong – Okinawa (flights FD518/519) from May 7 to October 24

(flights FD518/519) from May 7 to October 24 Phuket – Chennai route (flights FD192/193) is suspended from April 13 to October 24, with FD193 suspended from April 14 to October 25. The

route (flights FD192/193) is suspended from April 13 to October 24, with FD193 suspended from April 14 to October 25. The Phuket – Kochi route (flights FD196/197) is suspended from April 17 to October 23, with FD197 suspended from April 18 to October 24.

The Nation reported that suspensions come as Jet A-1 fuel prices have risen sharply amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. Prices have climbed from around US$80 per barrel to more than US$140 per barrel, an increase of two to three times pre-conflict levels. Fuel previously accounted for around 30% of operating costs per flight.

Medium and long-haul routes have been hit hardest, as fuel makes up a larger share of costs on longer services. Some domestic routes have also begun to feel the impact as operators weigh costs against unstable global energy prices.

Just last week, Thai AirAsia X drew complaints over unannounced cancellations and schedule changes on its Don Mueang to Osaka route in May, with passengers reporting repeated disruptions and no notification from the airline.

As of April 16, Thai Airways has also reduced flight frequencies across domestic, Asian and European routes for May in response to weaker tourism demand and high fuel costs. This comes into effect from May 1 onwards.