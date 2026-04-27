Fists fly after man causes disurbance at Phuket restaurant

Patong police took a foreign man into custody on April 26 after he disrupted a restaurant in Phuket and was involved in a physical confrontation with the manager, with video of the incident spreading on Facebook.

The man, whose nationality has not been released, was filmed walking in and out of a hot pot restaurant in Patong on multiple occasions before the situation escalated.

Details regarding what transpired before the altercation are unknown, but sources say he was harassing and assaulting customers inside the premises.

The Phuket restaurant’s manager, identifiable in the footage by a white shirt, intervened and struck the man, who cried out. Customers and staff moved away from the confrontation as it unfolded.

A witness who posted the footage to Facebook under the name Sirinthip Phoosuwan said the man had initially approached nearby diners and asked “Open?” before his repeated entries and exits drew the attention of staff.

Sirinthip acknowledged they had not seen the full sequence of events and had captured only parts of the incident on camera.

Officers from Patong Police Station were called, removed the man from the premises, and took him to the station. Police said the case remains under investigation and that legal proceedings will follow.

In Rayong, a similar case took place back in March, where a restaurant pursued legal action after CCTV footage showed a customer smashing glasses, kicking a table, and damaging property following a complaint about fried rice.

A staff member was cut by broken glass during the incident. The restaurant owner said she would press charges to protect her employees and prevent a recurrence.

Also in Phuket, a group of foreigners was arrested in Patong during Songkran in April after a video showed them forcing open a van door and throwing water at the driver. Further footage showed the group harassing motorists, blocking roads, and pouring shampoo on a woman’s hair without consent. They were charged with causing a public nuisance and obstructing traffic,