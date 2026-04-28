Foreign man steals from Krabi cannabis shop while staff sleeps

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 1:36 PM
115 1 minute read
Foreign man steals from Krabi cannabis shop while staff sleeps | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตระเวนข่าว

A foreign man was caught on CCTV stealing cannabis products from a shop in Krabi, yesterday, April 27, while a staff member was asleep.

The incident occurred at a cannabis shop in Ao Nang subdistrict. The shop owner shared footage of the theft with media and warned other local businesses. The suspect’s face was captured on the shop’s security camera.

In the video, the man entered the shop in the afternoon while an employee was sleeping on a sofa. He examined items on display and picked up a small plastic tube believed to contain a joint.

The suspect initially returned the item after appearing to check for security cameras. He then picked it up again, concealed it in his shorts, and left the shop. He returned shortly afterwards and walked behind the counter to check if anyone else was present.

Foreign man steals cannabis in Krabi
Photo via Facebook/ ตระเวนข่าว

He then went back towards the display area, where the shop owner had arrived. According to the owner, the man then pretended to browse and purchased a lighter before leaving the premises.

The incident prompted criticism online, with some users also questioning the conduct of the staff member who was asleep during working hours. The owner said the employee had been warned, but did not confirm whether legal action would be taken against the suspect.

Staff sleeps while foreigner steals cannabis
Photo via Facebook/ ตระเวนข่าว

Similar cases have been reported in Phuket. In January, a Pakistani man was attacked by a shop owner and bystanders after he was caught attempting to flee with a jar of cannabis. In that case, the owner told media the suspect acted with a group that distracted staff while the theft took place.

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Another incident was reported in May last year, when a foreign tourist took cannabis products while companions engaged the staff in conversation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 1:36 PM
115 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.