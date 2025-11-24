Thailand video news | Thailand sees sharp spike in flu cases, Phuket tightens visa controls to stem abuse by runners

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s headlines include weekend protests over foreign influence in Thai politics, stricter visa controls to curb border-runner abuses, and the final results of this year’s highly controversial Miss Universe contest.

Demonstrators gathered outside a major Bangkok venue to voice concern that foreign governments were influencing Thailand’s internal decision-making. They accused visiting leaders of pushing agendas that weaken national control over key issues. Rallies grew throughout the day, drawing groups from different political factions who found common ground on sovereignty worries. Police kept the crowds contained, though tensions briefly flared as speeches intensified. Officials later stated they were monitoring the situation closely but insisted the meetings would continue as planned.

Health officials reported an alarming surge of over 160,000 influenza cases in just one month. Hospitals have noted mounting pressure as severe infections and related deaths climb. Authorities are urging the public to get vaccinated and take immediate precautions to slow transmission. Schools and workplaces are seeing significant absenteeism as clusters emerge across multiple provinces. Medical teams warn that the outbreak could escalate further without strong public cooperation.

Residents in a Thai border community fled for safety after gunfire and explosions from Myanmar spilt across the frontier. Several houses were damaged by stray rounds and shell fragments as fighting intensified nearby. Local authorities evacuated families to temporary shelters while assessing structural losses. Security teams have increased patrols to prevent further spillover into civilian zones. Villagers say they fear the conflict could return without swift action from both governments.

A foreign visitor suffered injuries after being attacked by a group of men just steps away from a police station on Bangla Road. Witnesses said the assault happened quickly and left the tourist dazed on the pavement. Authorities later reviewed security footage to identify those responsible. Local business owners expressed frustration that such violence continues in one of Phuket’s busiest nightlife districts. Police pledged to increase patrols and ensure a stronger presence during peak hours.

A major Bangkok correctional facility is facing scrutiny following claims that certain inmates received privileged treatment. Reports allege that detainees with money or connections arranged access to sex workers and other forbidden perks. Investigators have begun questioning staff members suspected of facilitating the misconduct. Human rights groups say the scandal exposes long-standing problems within the prison system. Officials promise disciplinary action if evidence confirms the illegal arrangements.

A high-profile motorcycle rally in Phetchabun resulted in a series of accidents along winding mountain routes. Videos shared online show riders losing control on sharp curves and slippery sections of road. Local medics and rescue teams worked throughout the day to handle the steady flow of injured participants. Authorities say poor riding discipline and excessive speed played major roles in the incidents. Organisers are now reviewing safety guidelines to prevent a repeat of the chaos.

Immigration officers in Phuket are implementing stricter checks to curb visa runners exploiting loopholes in the system. New procedures include more thorough questioning of frequent border crossers and expanded document reviews. Officials say the changes aim to stop individuals from using short-term entries to work illegally. Tourism industry groups support the effort, claiming it will improve trust and transparency. Authorities insist genuine visitors will not face unnecessary difficulties.

The Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok ended with Miss Mexico taking the crown in an intense and highly watched finale. The final round included unexpected twists, including a scoring delay that added suspense to the ceremony. Audience members praised the winner’s strong presentation, confidence, and composure under pressure. Runners-up from Asia and Europe also drew significant support throughout the night. Organisers celebrated the event as one of the most memorable editions ever held in Thailand.