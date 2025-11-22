Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun

Thousands of motorcyclists gathered in Phetchabun, central Thailand, for a major rally where several road accidents occurred, prompting emergency responses and police action.

The high-octane gathering, named Trip Without a Bath, drew around 5,000 motorcycles to Lom Kao and Khao Kho districts from today, November 22 to tomorrow, November 23.

The event, known for its energetic and sometimes chaotic rides, again sparked safety concerns as participants took over key highways, prompting emergency measures from local officials.

On the first day, bikers flooded Highway 21, cutting through Si Thep, Wichian Buri, Bueng Sam Phan, and Nong Phai districts. While many participants rode cautiously, some were observed revving their engines and speeding through the province, raising alarm among locals and officials.

Authorities responded swiftly by setting up checkpoints along the route, with police, district officials, and transport officers stationed at key points, especially at the Si Thep district entrance.

The inspections targeted roadworthiness, legal documentation, and drug testing for riders.

Despite these measures, accidents soon followed.

One incident involved a lone biker who reportedly lost control of his motorcycle. A concerned Facebook user posted an image of the man lying beside his overturned bike:

“This morning already, I hope he’s not severely injured. I could only call an ambulance and block traffic.”

The Phetchabun Road Safety Operations Centre later confirmed another accident involving a grey Isuzu pickup truck and a red-black motorcycle tied to the same event. At least one person was injured in the collision, with an investigation underway to determine the cause.

While not all feedback was negative, safety concerns remain at the forefront.

Salee Phetpradit, a 60 year old grilled chicken vendor stationed near the route, said she began preparing food at 4am for the rally crowd.

“Most of them were riding sensibly, but a few were going too fast.”

The Trip Without a Bath event is an annual tradition that draws riders from across the country, yet it continues to divide public opinion. Supporters praise the tourism boost it brings to the region, while critics highlight recurring safety issues and disruptive behaviour, KhaoSod reported.

Officials say they are reviewing this year’s incidents and will consider stronger enforcement measures if the rally is held again.

