Phuket tightens visa checks to curb ‘visa runners’ exploitation

Immigration officials in Phuket are implementing stringent screening measures as part of a national effort to curb ‘visa runners.’

This initiative aims to ensure that tourists entering Thailand on visa-free entries are genuine tourists and not exploiting the system for long-term stays or illegal activities.

Phuket Immigration Chief Kriangkrai Ariyaying emphasised the focus on ensuring tourists using the visa-free programme are here for legitimate tourism.

He stated that airport and border officials will scrutinise tourists’ travel plans, financial means, and intentions to determine their purpose of visit. Tourists unable to clarify their plans may be denied entry.

Kriangkrai explained that while the typical tourist visit lasts around ten days, the visa-exemption scheme allows a maximum stay of 90 days, including extensions. However, the practice of repeatedly exiting and re-entering the country, known as ‘visa runs,’ allowing stays of up to 150 days, is now under stricter scrutiny.

The immigration officials will screen multiple entries or stays exceeding 150 days to verify their purpose.

Phuket Immigration has notified visa agencies that facilitating visa runs for abuse of entry privileges is unacceptable, with legal consequences for non-compliance. Exceptions are made for travellers with legitimate, non-tourism purposes supported by documentation.

Nationwide, 2,900 individuals have been refused entry for suspicious travel patterns this year. At Phuket International Airport, approximately 2,000 travellers have been deported for failing to meet entry criteria, according to Rasarin Thiraphatthanakun, Chief of Phuket Airport Immigration.

Travellers exceeding the 150-day threshold will face interviews to determine their intentions.

Phuket Airport has also reported an increase in counterfeit or unpaid return tickets. Measures are in place to detect such tickets, with immediate deportation for offenders. Despite the crackdown, Rasarin stated that immigration officers have the discretion to consider exceptional circumstances, such as family support needs.

The intensified screening follows a directive from a national meeting chaired by Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner-General of the Immigration Bureau, with the aim of curbing cybercrime, money laundering, and other illegal activities.

Cherngron Rimphidi, Bureau spokesperson, highlighted the focus on preventing foreigners from disguising themselves as tourists for criminal activities.

Despite concerns from long-term visitors, officials assure that the measures are designed to protect the tourism sector, not deter visitors. Cherngron stated that screening will take no more than 45 seconds per person, though peak-time queues may exceed 40 minutes.

The goal is to filter high-risk individuals while welcoming genuine tourists, thus strengthening Thailand’s reputation as a safe destination.

Kriangkrai reiterated that Thailand welcomes tourists who can clearly explain their travel plans and demonstrate financial self-sufficiency. The objective is to distinguish genuine tourists from those engaging in illegal work or excessive travel, leading to denial of entry or arrest, reported by the Phuket News.