Thailand video news | Thai Airways fares climb as fuel costs bite, Old letter fuels search for Thai family after six decades

In Thailand video news, Alex covers stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s highlights include rising airfares as fuel costs surge, tourist assaults and ATM-related crime, and a viral Phuket hospitality debate. Find out if you’re on the list.

Thai Airways has increased ticket prices by 10 to 15% as jet fuel costs surge. Executives link the spike to unrest in the Middle East and warn prices could rise further if tensions continue. Advance bookings have dropped by about 10% compared to last year. This suggests travellers are already reacting to uncertainty. The airline is now cutting unnecessary spending and delaying investment plans to preserve cash. Despite these challenges, Thai Airways says conditions remain better than during the pandemic shutdown.

A global survey shows Malaysia and Indonesia hold the strongest support for traditional marriage roles. In Indonesia, 66% of respondents said a wife should always obey her husband. In Malaysia, 60% agreed. Both countries ranked highest among the 29 surveyed. Many respondents also believe husbands should have the final say in key household decisions. Analysts say these views reflect deep-rooted cultural norms. The findings suggest gender equality efforts still face strong resistance.

Police are investigating an attack in Pattaya after a group of Thai men chased and beat a Japanese tourist. The victim, 25-year-old Kosei Kanasashi, suffered severe injuries, including bruising and internal bleeding. Videos show him trying to flee before the group knocked him down and attacked him in public. Rescue workers later took him to the hospital. The case has drawn attention due to the graphic footage and the public nature of the assault.

Three men attacked and robbed a foreigner outside an ATM in Patong early on March 19. CCTV footage shows the suspects demanding money, punching the victim, and searching him before fleeing with cash. The incident happened near a seafood market around 5 am and quickly spread online. However, police have not issued a public statement. It also remains unclear if the victim filed a formal complaint.

Police in Chon Buri have arrested a 20-year-old Russian man linked to a call centre scam. Investigators say the group made 198 ATM withdrawals worth over 4.6 million baht in Na Jomtien. Officers caught the suspect during another withdrawal attempt. They seized cash, a phone, and a motorcycle. Authorities believe the money came from scam operations. The suspect now faces charges for misusing another person’s electronic card.

A viral post in Phuket has sparked heated debate about tourist behaviour. It claims hospitality workers ranked certain nationalities as the most difficult guests. The post lists Israeli tourists at the top, followed by Indian and Russian visitors. It also includes complaints about unpaid meals, crowded rooms, and disputed charges. The claims rely on anecdotal feedback, not official data. Still, the post spread quickly and triggered wider discussions about tourism and workplace frustration.

A man named Abel is searching for his Thai wife and son after an old letter resurfaced online. The letter, dated 1966, came from Mali Chumvangwaphee. She wrote that she had given birth to their son in Khon Kaen on April 10 that year. She also asked for financial support and shared her address. Photos of the mother and child later appeared online. Now, people are helping reunite the family after nearly 60 years.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has risen to 36th place in the 2026 World’s Best Airport rankings, up from 39th last year. Airports of Thailand credits service upgrades, improved technology, and better cleanliness. The airport also ranked fourth among hubs handling 60 to 70 million passengers. Don Mueang also improved, moving from eighth to seventh among low-cost terminals. Officials say the results reflect steady progress in service quality.