Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM

Phuket police are yet to issue a statement after a foreigner was attacked and robbed by three men in front of an ATM in Patong. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The footage was shared by several news outlets last week. A timestamp on the video indicates the incident took place at about 5am on March 19. KhaoSod English reported the location as a seafood market in Patong.

In the clip, the foreign man was seen using an ATM while a man believed to be Thai stood behind him. The foreign man appeared to be unable to withdraw cash and was seen possibly arguing with another man.

The foreigner also appeared unsteady. He lost his balance and nearly fell to the ground before regaining his footing. The argument continued as two other men arrived.

The three men were allegedly threatening the foreigner to hand over money. The foreigner later made a phone call but was still unable to give the men any cash.

The situation escalated when one man punched the foreigner in the face. The other men joined the assault and searched him for money. They then took cash and ran from the scene.

The foreign man later got up and ran after the group, but there have been no further details from witnesses or police about what happened next.

The video prompted mixed reactions online. Some Thai social media users called for police to investigate and ensure justice for the foreigner, saying it is important for Phuket’s tourism image.

Others suggested the incident may have involved a dispute over payment, with one Thai man claiming some foreigners have previously told Phuket business operators they needed to withdraw money from an ATM before escaping the bill.

There has been no update on whether the foreign man has filed a police complaint. Local police have not issued a public explanation of the incident.