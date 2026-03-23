Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 4:40 PM
303 1 minute read
Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM | Thaiger
Photo via YouTube/ CTN News

Phuket police are yet to issue a statement after a foreigner was attacked and robbed by three men in front of an ATM in Patong. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The footage was shared by several news outlets last week. A timestamp on the video indicates the incident took place at about 5am on March 19. KhaoSod English reported the location as a seafood market in Patong.

In the clip, the foreign man was seen using an ATM while a man believed to be Thai stood behind him. The foreign man appeared to be unable to withdraw cash and was seen possibly arguing with another man.

The foreigner also appeared unsteady. He lost his balance and nearly fell to the ground before regaining his footing. The argument continued as two other men arrived.

The three men were allegedly threatening the foreigner to hand over money. The foreigner later made a phone call but was still unable to give the men any cash.

Foreign man robbed at Phuket ATM
Photo via YouTube/ CTN News

The situation escalated when one man punched the foreigner in the face. The other men joined the assault and searched him for money. They then took cash and ran from the scene.

The foreign man later got up and ran after the group, but there have been no further details from witnesses or police about what happened next.

Related Articles

The video prompted mixed reactions online. Some Thai social media users called for police to investigate and ensure justice for the foreigner, saying it is important for Phuket’s tourism image.

Police provides no clarification on robbery of foreigner in Phuket
Photo via YouTube/ CTN News

Others suggested the incident may have involved a dispute over payment, with one Thai man claiming some foreigners have previously told Phuket business operators they needed to withdraw money from an ATM before escaping the bill.

There has been no update on whether the foreign man has filed a police complaint. Local police have not issued a public explanation of the incident.

Foreign man attacked and robbed in Phuket
Photo via YouTube/ CTN News

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966 | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966

24 minutes ago
Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM

1 hour ago
Thai Airways ticket prices rise 10% to 15% as jet fuel costs jump | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways ticket prices rise 10% to 15% as jet fuel costs jump

2 hours ago
Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam

3 hours ago
Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong

4 hours ago
Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket | Thaiger Events

Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket

5 hours ago
Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing

6 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport

7 hours ago
Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road

7 hours ago
Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom | Thaiger Bangkok News

Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom

8 hours ago
Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths | Thaiger Hot News

Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths

24 hours ago
Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station

1 day ago
Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family | Thaiger Crime News

Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family

1 day ago
Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says

1 day ago
Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution

1 day ago
Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves

1 day ago
Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock

1 day ago
1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong | Thaiger Thailand News

1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong

1 day ago
Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers | Thaiger Crime News

Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers

1 day ago
Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt

1 day ago
Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital | Thaiger South Thailand News

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital

1 day ago
Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork

1 day ago
Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact

1 day ago
Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 4:40 PM
303 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.