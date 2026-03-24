French man reports assault, 30,000 baht bill at Chiang Mai karaoke

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 24, 2026, 10:54 AM
50 2 minutes read
French man reports assault, 30,000 baht bill at Chiang Mai karaoke | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Chiang Mai News

Police in Mueang Chiang Mai are investigating a complaint filed yesterday, March 23, after a Frenchman reported an assault and a 30,000 baht drinks bill at a karaoke venue in Chiang Mai.

The tourist gave a statement identifying himself as 35 year old Kevin, a French national who has been living in Chon Buri province for around two years. According to him, the bill included eight small bottles of beer and service fees, totalling 30,000 baht.

Kevin told investigators the argument over the bill escalated into pushing and pulling. After reviewing evidence, police concluded an offence had occurred.

The venue admitted fault, refunded the 30,000 baht and paid a further 2,500 baht towards medical costs, which Kevin accepted before preparing to continue his travel to Chon Buri.

French man reports assault, 30,000 baht bill at Chiang Mai karaoke
Photo via Chiang Mai News

Police said legal proceedings would continue and listed alleged offences, including causing injury through assault, operating a venue without permission, and selling alcohol outside the legal hours.

Officers would also submit a request to district officials to order the venue’s closure and prevent it from reopening at the same location for five years.

A senior Chiang Mai police officer said karaoke venues that overcharge tourists remain a concern and that enforcement measures were in place. He added that police aimed to ensure fairness for both parties and would take firm action.

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In later fact-finding, investigators found the tourist has a Thai wife and is known for spending heavily at entertainment venues, including requesting female staff to provide services.

The venue reportedly explained drink prices and service charges in advance, with the tourist initially accepting the rates before objecting when the bill was presented.

French man reports assault, 30,000 baht bill at Chiang Mai karaoke
Photo via Chiang Mai News

During the dispute, a staff member reportedly grabbed Kevin by the collar over concerns he would not pay, while the venue maintained the tourist was not seriously harmed. Kevin later filed a complaint with visible marks on his neck, police added.

Investigators also raised the possibility that the marks may have come from elsewhere, but the operator ultimately agreed to refund the money and face legal action to avoid damaging Chiang Mai’s image as a tourist destination.

Elsewhere, the Ratchaburi Provincial Commercial Affairs Office fined a vendor at Damnoen Saduak Floating Market 2,000 baht for allegedly overcharging tourists, after Thai fans raised concerns about inflated clothing prices for South Korean YouTubers Cullen and Jung.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 24, 2026, 10:54 AM
50 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.