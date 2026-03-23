Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 3:09 PM
184 1 minute read
Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ฉลาม นิวส์

Police in Chon Buri arrested a Russian man while he was withdrawing cash linked to a call centre scam operation from an ATM in Chon Buri on March 19.

Chon Buri Provincial Police said officers launched a crackdown on a call centre scam gang after noticing suspicious behaviour involving foreign nationals withdrawing money from multiple ATMs across the Na Jomtien area. The group made 198 ATM withdrawals worth more than 4.6 million baht in total.

According to police, 93 withdrawals totalling about 2.1 million baht were made at an ATM outside a supermarket at the front of Soi Na Jomtien 4. A further 105 transactions, totalling about 2.5 million baht, were made at an ATM outside a convenience store in the same area.

Russian scammer arrested in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ ฉลาม นิวส์

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of a 20 year old Russian national, Mark Zhambalov, as he was withdrawing cash from an ATM outside a supermarket in Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, on March 19. Officers seized 96,000 baht in cash, an iPhone 13 and a blue Yamaha NMAX motorcycle as evidence.

Police said the money was linked to a scam operation, but did not provide further details about the offences or investigations to the public.

Russian man arrested in Chon Buri for scam operation
Photo via Facebook/ ฉลาม นิวส์

According to Chalarm News, the suspect was charged under Section 269/5 of the Criminal Law for using another person’s electronic card in a manner likely to cause damage to the cardholder or the public. The charge carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

He was also charged with fraud, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Related Articles

A similar case was reported in February, when a Russian woman was arrested in Pattaya along with a Thai woman after they were caught withdrawing cash from several mule accounts.

Russian man caught withdrawing cash linked to scam
Photo via Facebook/ ฉลาม นิวส์

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways ticket prices rise 10% to 15% as jet fuel costs jump | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways ticket prices rise 10% to 15% as jet fuel costs jump

15 minutes ago
Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam

59 minutes ago
Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong

2 hours ago
Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket | Thaiger Events

Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket

3 hours ago
Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing

4 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport

5 hours ago
Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road

6 hours ago
Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom | Thaiger Bangkok News

Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom

6 hours ago
Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths | Thaiger Hot News

Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths

22 hours ago
Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station

23 hours ago
Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family | Thaiger Crime News

Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family

24 hours ago
Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says

1 day ago
Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution

1 day ago
Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves

1 day ago
Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock

1 day ago
1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong | Thaiger Thailand News

1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong

1 day ago
Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers | Thaiger Crime News

Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers

1 day ago
Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt

1 day ago
Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital | Thaiger South Thailand News

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital

1 day ago
Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork

1 day ago
Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact

1 day ago
Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny

2 days ago
Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam

2 days ago
Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 3:09 PM
184 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.