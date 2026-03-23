Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam

Police in Chon Buri arrested a Russian man while he was withdrawing cash linked to a call centre scam operation from an ATM in Chon Buri on March 19.

Chon Buri Provincial Police said officers launched a crackdown on a call centre scam gang after noticing suspicious behaviour involving foreign nationals withdrawing money from multiple ATMs across the Na Jomtien area. The group made 198 ATM withdrawals worth more than 4.6 million baht in total.

According to police, 93 withdrawals totalling about 2.1 million baht were made at an ATM outside a supermarket at the front of Soi Na Jomtien 4. A further 105 transactions, totalling about 2.5 million baht, were made at an ATM outside a convenience store in the same area.

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of a 20 year old Russian national, Mark Zhambalov, as he was withdrawing cash from an ATM outside a supermarket in Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, on March 19. Officers seized 96,000 baht in cash, an iPhone 13 and a blue Yamaha NMAX motorcycle as evidence.

Police said the money was linked to a scam operation, but did not provide further details about the offences or investigations to the public.

According to Chalarm News, the suspect was charged under Section 269/5 of the Criminal Law for using another person’s electronic card in a manner likely to cause damage to the cardholder or the public. The charge carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

He was also charged with fraud, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

A similar case was reported in February, when a Russian woman was arrested in Pattaya along with a Thai woman after they were caught withdrawing cash from several mule accounts.