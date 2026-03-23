Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport

Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced that Suvarnabhumi International Airport was ranked 36th in the 2026 World’s Best Airport list, improving its ranking by three positions from 39th last year.

In a Facebook post shared yesterday, March 22, AOT said Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport brought pride to Thailand again following service improvements that helped both airports rise in international rankings.

AOT said the 2026 World’s Best Airport rankings were released under a global airline and airport rating programme, ranking Suvarnabhumi as the 36th best airport in the world.

The airport also placed fourth in a category for airports handling 60 to 70 million passengers per year. AOT said the results reflect ongoing development and upgrades to services at Suvarnabhumi.

AOT also reported that Don Mueang Airport improved its position in the World’s Best Low-cost Airline Terminals ranking, moving from eighth to seventh place.

According to AOT, the rankings are based on a survey of air travellers worldwide conducted by Skytrax. The state-owned enterprise said the survey reflects airports’ ability to manage large passenger volumes while maintaining international service standards.

AOT further said the results were driven by improvements across operations, including greater use of technology to increase convenience and enhance the passenger experience. It also cited improvements in service speed, cleanliness, safety and staff friendliness.

AOT Chief Executive Paveena Jariyathitipong said the organisation aims to upgrade all airports under its supervision to become a transport hub and a world-class destination that delivers a warm and positive experience for all visitors.

The announcement comes after Thai travel bloggers and passengers recently complained about officers at the security screening checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport, sharing experiences of alleged rude behaviour and poor service.

Following the complaints, the airport issued an apology and said it would improve service at the screening area by sending officers for training on polite communication and maintaining a humble service approach while assisting passengers.