Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 11:11 AM
81 1 minute read
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced that Suvarnabhumi International Airport was ranked 36th in the 2026 World’s Best Airport list, improving its ranking by three positions from 39th last year.

In a Facebook post shared yesterday, March 22, AOT said Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport brought pride to Thailand again following service improvements that helped both airports rise in international rankings.

AOT said the 2026 World’s Best Airport rankings were released under a global airline and airport rating programme, ranking Suvarnabhumi as the 36th best airport in the world.

The airport also placed fourth in a category for airports handling 60 to 70 million passengers per year. AOT said the results reflect ongoing development and upgrades to services at Suvarnabhumi.

AOT also reported that Don Mueang Airport improved its position in the World’s Best Low-cost Airline Terminals ranking, moving from eighth to seventh place.

Suvarnabhumi Airport check-in counter
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

According to AOT, the rankings are based on a survey of air travellers worldwide conducted by Skytrax. The state-owned enterprise said the survey reflects airports’ ability to manage large passenger volumes while maintaining international service standards.

AOT further said the results were driven by improvements across operations, including greater use of technology to increase convenience and enhance the passenger experience. It also cited improvements in service speed, cleanliness, safety and staff friendliness.

Related Articles
Suvarnabhumi Airport passenger terminal
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

AOT Chief Executive Paveena Jariyathitipong said the organisation aims to upgrade all airports under its supervision to become a transport hub and a world-class destination that delivers a warm and positive experience for all visitors.

The announcement comes after Thai travel bloggers and passengers recently complained about officers at the security screening checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport, sharing experiences of alleged rude behaviour and poor service.

Following the complaints, the airport issued an apology and said it would improve service at the screening area by sending officers for training on polite communication and maintaining a humble service approach while assisting passengers.

Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

Latest Thailand News
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport

31 minutes ago
Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road

1 hour ago
Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom | Thaiger Bangkok News

Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom

2 hours ago
Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths | Thaiger Hot News

Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths

18 hours ago
Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station

19 hours ago
Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family | Thaiger Crime News

Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family

20 hours ago
Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says

20 hours ago
Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution

21 hours ago
Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves

22 hours ago
Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock

22 hours ago
1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong | Thaiger Thailand News

1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong

23 hours ago
Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers | Thaiger Crime News

Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers

24 hours ago
Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt

1 day ago
Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital | Thaiger South Thailand News

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital

1 day ago
Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork

1 day ago
Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact

1 day ago
Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny

2 days ago
Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam

2 days ago
Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion

2 days ago
Newborn&#8217;s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Newborn’s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom

2 days ago
Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces

2 days ago
Finland tops World Happiness Report in 2026, Thailand slips 3 places | Thaiger Thailand News

Finland tops World Happiness Report in 2026, Thailand slips 3 places

3 days ago
Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt

3 days ago
Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police

3 days ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 11:11 AM
81 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.