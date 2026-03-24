OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies of cancer at 43

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 24, 2026, 11:39 AM
3,595 1 minute read
OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies of cancer at 43 | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from The Guardian

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky has died at 43 years old after a battle with cancer, the company said yesterday, March 23, announcing the death of the entrepreneur who oversaw the subscription platform through its parent company.

In a statement, an OnlyFans spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a ⁠long battle with cancer. His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Radvinsky bought Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as the company’s director and majority shareholder. His net worth was estimated at about US$3.8 billion as of May 2025.

Born in Odesa, he later grew up in Chicago and studied economics at Northwestern University. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Radvinsky began running pornography sites when he was a teenager.

The Guardian reported that in recent months, he had been in talks to sell a 60% stake in OnlyFans, in a deal that would have valued the company at about US$8 billion. OnlyFans said Radvinsky moved his ownership into a trust in 2024.

OnlyFans success
Image courtesy of Internet Matters

OnlyFans was founded in 2016as a social media platform for content creators to monetise their influence through a subscription model.

But the platform later became synonymous with pornographic material. The platform allows adult film actors and sex workers to earn money by posting content for paying subscribers.

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The company typically takes a 20% cut of payments, leaving 80% for creators. That split generated dividends worth hundreds of millions of dollars for Radvinsky.

OnlyFans grew rapidly during the pandemic and has since become a significant source of online income for some users. It has previously said it focuses on empowering women and content creators by providing a safer online environment for posting sexually explicit content.

In similar news, a young financial educator, Phasawin Tantiniti, who became known for his appearances on the hit TV show Manut Tang Wai, passed away after a long battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy of resilience, wisdom, and inspiration for many.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 24, 2026, 11:39 AM
3,595 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.