Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966

A foreign man is searching for his Thai wife and their son after receiving an old letter and photographs from the woman about 60 years ago.

A Facebook user, Bubba Homes, posted an old letter and photos in the group ที่นี่..”ขอนแก่น” (This is Khon Kaen) today, March 23. In the caption, the user said a man named Abel wanted to reunite with his Thai family.

The post identified the woman as Mali Chumvangwaphee and said their child should now be about 56 to 60 years old, while Mali would be about 78 to 85. The post also included an address, 43/1 Chainarong Road, Khon Kaen province.

The letter, written by Mali, suggested she was not confident in English. It was dated April 11, 1966, one day after she said her son was born.

In the letter, Mali wrote that the baby boy was born on Sunday, April 10, 1966, at about 5.15pm. She said she was living in Khon Kaen at the time and asked Abel for financial support.

Mali wrote that Abel’s friend told her Abel had left her US$15, but she wanted to know the actual amount he had provided, saying she believed it was more than US$15. She asked Abel to send money directly to her and wrote that she could not go anywhere without money.

She ended the letter by saying she hoped her foreign husband would understand her English and promised to send photographs of herself and their son within two weeks.

Mali also included her full name and address in the letter. The address stated she lived at house number 43/1 on Chainarong Road in Khon Kaen province. Based on the location today, Chainarong Road is in Mueang district, central Khon Kaen.

The photographs Abel later received showed a Thai woman sitting while holding a newborn baby. Another showed a baby boy lying on bedding on the ground.

Based on the background in the photos, the woman appeared to be living in an elevated wooden house with corrugated iron. The post suggested she and her son lived there with other family members.

The post drew comments from social media users, including people in Khon Kaen and those sharing the same surname as Mali. Some commenters with the surname said they did not recognise anyone named Mali who resembled the woman in the photos.

Other users said the surname is commonly used among residents in Khao Suan Kwang district in Khon Kaen. Some also questioned why Abel began searching for his family after so many years, and whether he provided support as requested.

Many commenters urged Bubba Homes and Abel to seek help from Thai media outlets and expressed hope that he would find his family.