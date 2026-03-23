Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 5:31 PM
125 2 minutes read
Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966 | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Bubba Homes

A foreign man is searching for his Thai wife and their son after receiving an old letter and photographs from the woman about 60 years ago.

A Facebook user, Bubba Homes, posted an old letter and photos in the group ที่นี่..”ขอนแก่น” (This is Khon Kaen) today, March 23. In the caption, the user said a man named Abel wanted to reunite with his Thai family.

The post identified the woman as Mali Chumvangwaphee and said their child should now be about 56 to 60 years old, while Mali would be about 78 to 85. The post also included an address, 43/1 Chainarong Road, Khon Kaen province.

The letter, written by Mali, suggested she was not confident in English. It was dated April 11, 1966, one day after she said her son was born.

In the letter, Mali wrote that the baby boy was born on Sunday, April 10, 1966, at about 5.15pm. She said she was living in Khon Kaen at the time and asked Abel for financial support.

Foreign man searches for Thai family
Photo via Facebook/ Bubba Homes

Mali wrote that Abel’s friend told her Abel had left her US$15, but she wanted to know the actual amount he had provided, saying she believed it was more than US$15. She asked Abel to send money directly to her and wrote that she could not go anywhere without money.

She ended the letter by saying she hoped her foreign husband would understand her English and promised to send photographs of herself and their son within two weeks.

Related Articles

Mali also included her full name and address in the letter. The address stated she lived at house number 43/1 on Chainarong Road in Khon Kaen province. Based on the location today, Chainarong Road is in Mueang district, central Khon Kaen.

Foreigner tries to reunite Thai wife and son
Photo via Facebook/ Bubba Homes

The photographs Abel later received showed a Thai woman sitting while holding a newborn baby. Another showed a baby boy lying on bedding on the ground.

Based on the background in the photos, the woman appeared to be living in an elevated wooden house with corrugated iron. The post suggested she and her son lived there with other family members.

The post drew comments from social media users, including people in Khon Kaen and those sharing the same surname as Mali. Some commenters with the surname said they did not recognise anyone named Mali who resembled the woman in the photos.

Foreigner uses old photos to search for wife and son
Photo via Facebook/ Bubba Homes

Other users said the surname is commonly used among residents in Khao Suan Kwang district in Khon Kaen. Some also questioned why Abel began searching for his family after so many years, and whether he provided support as requested.

Many commenters urged Bubba Homes and Abel to seek help from Thai media outlets and expressed hope that he would find his family.

Foreign man is searching for Thai family in Khon Kaen province
Photo via Facebook/ Bubba Homes

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966 | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966

24 minutes ago
Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM

1 hour ago
Thai Airways ticket prices rise 10% to 15% as jet fuel costs jump | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways ticket prices rise 10% to 15% as jet fuel costs jump

2 hours ago
Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam

3 hours ago
Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong

4 hours ago
Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket | Thaiger Events

Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket

5 hours ago
Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing

6 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport

7 hours ago
Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road

7 hours ago
Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom | Thaiger Bangkok News

Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom

8 hours ago
Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths | Thaiger Hot News

Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths

24 hours ago
Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station

1 day ago
Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family | Thaiger Crime News

Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family

1 day ago
Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says

1 day ago
Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution

1 day ago
Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves

1 day ago
Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock

1 day ago
1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong | Thaiger Thailand News

1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong

1 day ago
Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers | Thaiger Crime News

Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers

1 day ago
Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt

1 day ago
Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital | Thaiger South Thailand News

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital

1 day ago
Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork

1 day ago
Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact

1 day ago
Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 5:31 PM
125 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.