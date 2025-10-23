Thailand video news | Seized items at Bangkok airport end up on Facebook marketplace, Tourist-police crackdown shuts down Russian-run car rental network

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex reports on major stories across Thailand and Southeast Asia — from Luigi Mangione’s strange encounter with trans women in Bangkok and airport corruption claims after seized items appeared on Facebook Marketplace, to a shocking case of a man left skeletal from kratom addiction.

Luigi Mangione, 27, accused of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, says he was attacked by a group of transgender women (“ladyboys”) while backpacking in Bangkok months before the murder. During his trip, he messaged friends about Thailand’s nightlife and its cheap healthcare. After returning home, Mangione isolated himself in Japan, abandoned his digital devices, and allegedly began planning his attack. His diary entries revealed deep anger toward the U.S. healthcare system, including phrases like “the target is insurance.” He has pleaded not guilty, while prosecutors seek the death penalty.

A Thai traveller discovered her confiscated pocket knife from Suvarnabhumi Airport listed for sale online, sparking corruption claims against airport staff. She found it through Facebook groups known for selling seized goods. The traveller demanded answers from the airport and Airports of Thailand (AOT) about how staff handle confiscated items. Officials now face scrutiny over possible employee misconduct, raising questions about transparency and accountability at Thailand’s busiest airport.

Police in Patong arrested a 36-year-old Kuwaiti man for carrying nearly one gram of crystal meth and overstaying his visa. He faces charges for drug possession and immigration violations. The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on drug crimes and visa overstays in Phuket. Authorities are also inspecting hotels and rentals to ensure foreigners follow visa laws, as the island works to balance tourism with law enforcement.

Thai police raided a major car rental operation run by Russian nationals on Koh Pha Ngan, uncovering hundreds of unregistered vehicles and illegal business activities. Several workers lacked valid permits, and tourists said the company withheld their passports. The arrests followed multiple complaints about fraud and intimidation. This crackdown is part of Thailand’s wider campaign to stop foreign-run illegal businesses in tourist hotspots.

Rescue workers found a severely underweight man believed to be addicted to kratom. Images of his frail body shocked social media and reignited debate about kratom misuse. Though kratom is legal in Thailand, health experts warn that overuse can cause dependency and malnutrition. The case has led to calls for better addiction awareness and support, highlighting the risks of self-medicating with herbal substances.

Japan has urged Vietnam to reconsider its planned ban on petrol-powered motorbikes, warning it could cause job losses and economic disruption. The ban, part of Hanoi’s clean-air policy, is set to start in 2026. Honda, Vietnam’s leading motorcycle brand, has already reported lower sales since the plan was announced. Japanese officials have suggested a slower transition to electric vehicles to protect jobs and market stability.

An old escalator in Chiang Mai is working again after decades of disuse. The repair is part of a city project to modernise public spaces and improve accessibility. Locals welcomed the revival as a nostalgic return of a local landmark. City officials say safety upgrades and maintenance will keep it running smoothly — a small but symbolic sign of civic renewal.

Phuket’s annual Vegetarian Festival filled the streets with white-clad devotees, glowing lanterns, and the sounds of drums and firecrackers. The Taoist celebration promotes purity, meditation, and spiritual cleansing.

Both locals and tourists joined the processions and enjoyed yellow-flag vegetarian dishes from street vendors. Officials praised the event for boosting tourism and preserving Thai cultural heritage.